Two Beers Brewing Releases Southern Resident IPA to Support The SeaDoc Society

SEATTLE — Two Beers Brewing Co. is proud to announce their partnership with conservation organization, The SeaDoc Society. SeaDoc Society is a nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring the health of marine wildlife and their ecosystems through science and education. While the Southern Resident Killer Whale IPA focuses on the dire situation of the of this population of orcas, SeaDoc Society takes a multi-species approach, striving to find science-based solutions for marine wildlife in the Salish Sea.

Southern Resident Killer Whales are the only killer whale population to be classified as endangered in North America due to a combination of factors including toxic pollutants, vessel traffic and noise, and a diminished supply of their primary food source- Chinook Salmon. Sales of Southern Resident IPA aim to support the recovery of these extraordinary whales and encourage stewardship of our shared Salish Sea ecosystem through donations to SeaDoc Society.

“I’ve built my life and my home here in the Puget Sound,” says Founder and CEO of Two Beers Brewing Co, Joel VandenBrink. “The Salish Sea is our backyard and we have a duty to take care of all its inhabitants. I want my son to grow up knowing about the Southern Resident Killer Whales in present tense.”

“With only 76 Southern Resident Killer Whales remaining in the wild, it’s crucial that we act now to ensure their future,” said Justin Cox, Communications Manager for SeaDoc Society. “We are so thankful to Two Beers for helping in that goal and for supporting science in the Salish Sea.”

The Southern Resident IPA features a QR code on the box. Consumers interested in learning more about The SeaDoc Society can scan the QR code with the camera app on their smart phones and be instantly directed to a link on The SeaDoc Society website with more information about ways to get involved.

Southern Resident IPA (6.4% ABV and 25 IBU) is crafted with certified Salmon Safe Chinook hops, a nod to the primary food source of this population of orcas. Southern Resident IPA boasts a balanced, soft mouthfeel alongside flavors of grapefruit, pineapple, and light pine.

Customers interested in purchasing Southern Resident IPA can pick up 6 packs at The Woods Tasting Room in SoDo (4660 Ohio Ave S. Seattle, WA 98134) or at locations throughout Washington where Two Beers Brewing beers can be found.

Life is just a little more honest after Two Beers

About Two Beers Brewing Co.

Founded in 2007 by Joel VandenBrink in a 140 square foot storage unit, Two Beers Brewing Co. has been brewing and distributing craft beer to the Pacific Northwest for over a decade. Dedicated to crafting delicious, creative beers with quality Northwest ingredients, Two Beers Brewing is distributed throughout Washington, Oregon, Alaska, and Idaho. Visit The Woods Tasting Room in SoDo (4660 Ohio Ave S. 98134) for a full line up of draft and package product from Two Beers Brewing, Seattle Cider Company, and Sound Craft Seltzer Co. For more information, visit twobeersbrewing.com and connect on Facebook, Instagram, and twitter @twobeersbrewing