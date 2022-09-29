Two Beers Brewing Announces Wonderland Trail IPA Partnership Benefiting Washington Trails Association

SEATTLE, Washington – Two Beers Brewing is excited to announce a new partnership with Washington Trails Association (WTA). WTA is nonprofit organization that mobilizes hikers and everyone who loves the outdoors to explore, steward and champion trails and public lands. As partners, Two Beers Brewing will donate a portion of every sale of their flagship “trail beer,” Wonderland Trail IPA.

Two Beers Brewing, a local Washington brewery located in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood has long held the mantra of “Drink beer. Go outside. Be happy.” True to this ethos, Two Beers has a long-standing history of community giving with a focus on community partners that protect Washington’s natural wonders.

“In my time at Two Beers, we’ve averaged over $11,000 a year in cash donations to local nonprofits that care for our outdoor spaces and our community,” explains Felix Madrid. “That’s a lot for a brewery our size, but we’ve realized that giving back to our community is something we can do while making great beer.”

Washington Trails Association is intentionally focused on lowering barriers to accessing the outdoors and making our community more welcoming to all with the Trails for Everyone campaign. Everyone deserves to have opportunities to recreate outdoors and have safe, welcoming, and inclusive experiences on trail.

“Typically, our Two Beers’ community partnerships have an environmental focus, but Washington Trails Association is also committed to making outdoor spaces inclusive for everyone,” explains Felix Madrid, Two Beers’ General Manager. “As a brewery, we can contribute to that important work by amplifying the WTA mission on every box of Wonderland Trail and donating a portion of our sales.”

To celebrate the partnership, Wonderland Trail IPA will also have a fresh new look to the box. The new design pays homage to the outdoor adventurer spirit with a view of Pacific Northwest mountains from inside a tent and the silhouette of a hiker in the distance. The new box design calls out the partnership with WTA, as well as the 2021 Gold Medal win for American Style IPA from Washington Beer Awards and was designed by the in-house design team at Two Beers.

“We’ve partnered with Two Beers in the past through volunteer day trail clean-ups and even received product donations for events,” shares Brynna Counts-Morgan, Senior Manager of Individual and Corporate Giving at WTA. “We’re thrilled to take our partnership with Two Beers to the next level.”

In October, Two Beers will release a small batch, fresh hop version of Wonderland Trail IPA in draft and cans and will celebrate the new partnership with a party at The Woods tasting room. Official release date and additional details will be announced on Two Beers’ Facebook and Instagram pages.

About Washington Trails Association

Washington Trails Association (WTA) is the nation’s largest hiking and trail maintenance nonprofit, with a 50-year legacy of mobilizing hikers to explore, steward and protect the outdoors. WTA believes that everyone deserves access to nature. With more than 27,000 members and a growing online community of over 300,000, we are connecting people to the outdoors—from everyday adventures to backcountry explorations. WTA’s strength is our community, and our vision depends on fostering an inclusive organization where everyone feels welcome and represented. Together we can ensure there are trails for everyone, forever.

About Two Beers Brewing Co.

Founded in 2007, Two Beers Brewing Co. crafts delicious, creative, and award-winning beers with quality Northwest ingredients. Located in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood, Two Beers Brewing, voted Seattle’s Best Brewpub in Seattle Mag’s 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards, shares The Woods tasting room with sibling company Seattle Cider Co (4660 Ohio Ave S. 98134) and features over 30 draft beers and ciders.

For More Information:

https://www.twobeersbrewery.com/landing/wonderland-trail/