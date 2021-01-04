Twisted Pine Brewing Temporarily Closing for On-Site Service

BOULDER, CO – Twisted Pine Brewing, one of Boulder’s oldest and most award-winning breweries has made the difficult decision to temporarily close.

Twisted Pine, after months of revenue downturn and facing additional headwinds in the form of colder weather and reduced guest visits, will begin a “hibernation” period on January 1st.

“We fully expect to reopen as soon as conditions allow,” said Bob Baile, president of Twisted Pine, “and we’re hoping that’s sooner than later.”

“The most difficult part of the temporary closing is the loss of jobs. We have always been proud of our staff and our ability to provide employment for a number of residents.” Said Baile

Twisted Pine Brewing employs over 30 people during its busiest months.

“We saw so much support from our customers over the last months but it just was not enough to provide a sustainable business. We want to thank all who came out to enjoy our beer, even in the cold.”

Twisted Pine is looking forward to reopening as soon as possible and once again providing a community gathering place for the Boulder community.

In the meantime, Twisted Pine Brewing will be open on Fridays from 4-7 pm and Saturdays from 1-5 pm for to-go beer only.

For more information about Twisted Pine Brewing, visit TwistedPineBrewing.com.