Twisted Pine Brewing Partners With Local Artist For Boulder Love Project

BOULDER, Colo. – Twisted Pine Brewing Co., one of Boulder’s oldest breweries, has partnered up with local artist Jason Graves of Apollo Ink for the Boulder Love Project, a fundraiser benefiting the Colorado Healing Fund in support of the victims, families, and community affected by the Boulder supermarket tragedy, (original artwork by local artist Jason Graves of Apollo Ink).

“We love our local community and want to help, so we decided to use our talents to do something positive and support those affected by the recent tragedy.” says Nick Wilson, Twisted Pine Brewing’s general manager.

The Boulder Love collaboration is one part beer, and another part art. Twisted Pine has brewed up a batch of Boulder Love, an apricot-peach sour, while Jason Graves has created original artwork for the Project, in the form of a limited edition t-shirt and a custom Crowler® label.

The Boulder Love beer and t-shirt will be exclusively sold at Twisted Pine Brewing starting on Friday, May 14th. All sales of the Boulder Love beer and Boulder Love t-shirts, starting at $25 per shirt, will be donated to the Colorado Healing Fund.

“We’ve already donated $500 to the Colorado Healing Fund with our Pints with a Purpose program back in March, but with the Boulder Love Project we want to donate at least $5,000 and stir up some love and good vibes for our incredible city.” says Wilson. The Boulder Love Project fundraiser will begin on Friday May 14th and will continue until the $5,000 goal is reached.

About Twisted Pine Brewing

Based in Boulder, Colorado, Twisted Pine Brewing Company has been hand-crafting quality beers since 1995. In addition to such favorites as Hop Zealot, Intercept and Billy’s Chilies, the brewery has repeatedly pushed the style guidelines with creations such as Big Shot Espresso Stout and Ghost Face Killah. Twisted Pine is actively involved with local nonprofit organizations and is a staunch advocate of sustainable business practices.

About Jason Graves

Jason T. Graves is a multi-media Fine Artist, who has made his home in Colorado for nearly two decades. He graduated with a BFA, from The School Of The Art Institute Of Chicago, in 2000. Jason has been a professional artist, designer and printmaker for 20 years. Whether he is creating murals, paintings, prints or digital artwork, Jason is always finding ways to be creatively active and contribute to the to the cultural landscape which surrounds him.

For More Information:

https://twistedpinebrewing.com