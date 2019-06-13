Twin Creeks Brewing Launches Barely Spiked Seltzer Line

ROANOKE, Va. — Twin Creeks Brewing Company is excited to offer their tap room guests a fun new beverage option- “Barely” is an easy-drinking, effervescent craft spiked seltzer with just a hint of flavor.

“We developed “Barely” in response to folks who either haven’t jumped into the craft beer scene yet; or those who prefer an alternative to a traditionally brewed beer.”; says Twin Creeks Brewing co-owner Andy Bishop.

“Barely” is a beer that is brewed in a slightly different way to create an almost clear, refreshing flavored malt beverage. The brewing process creates a beverage that has less sugar and gluten than a traditional beer with the same amount of alcohol. “Barely” is a great alternative beverage to those who may be watching their figure, or would like to sip on something than their usual IPA.

You can find “Barely” on tap at Twin Creeks Brewing, where they will be pouring Raspberry, Blood Orange and Mango flavors. Enjoy one on their outdoor patio, or fill a few crowlers to go! Twin Creeks is working on ideas for new flavor combinations and will be announcing new flavor launches on their social media channels in the near future.

About Twin Creeks Brewing Company

Twin Creeks Brewing is about family, friends and great times together. Twin Creeks was born in southwest Virginia and is locally owned by brewers who grew up together, learned to brew and came to craft award-winning ales and lagers here in the Roanoke Valley.