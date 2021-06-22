Twelve5 Beverage Company Enters Hard Tea Market with New Twelve5’s REBEL Brew

Neenah, Wis. – Twelve5 Beverage Company, founder of REBEL Hard Coffee, is excited to announce its launch of new Twelve5’s REBEL Hard Tea. Making its debut in the hard tea category, Twelve5’s REBEL Hard Tea is a flavor-packed alcoholic beverage that’s perfectly blended with 100% real black tea and only 100 calories, making it an ideal beverage for consumers looking for a light yet flavorful summertime sipper.

“We saw an untapped need in the hard tea market to bring awesome flavor paired with a real tea experience but is lower in calories and sugar than what is currently on the market for our Twelve5 Rebel consumers,” said Michael Sargent, senior brand manager – REBEL Hard Tea. “Unlike high-sugar hard teas or hard seltzers that only have a hint of tea flavor, Rebel Hard Tea offers a flavor-packed experience that is only 100 calories and a smoother drink than traditional carbonated seltzers.”

REBEL Hard Tea is available in four refreshing flavors, including Sweet Hard Tea with a splash Lemon, Half & Half Hard Tea with Lemonade, Peach Hard Tea, and Raspberry Hard Tea. Made with real, brewed black tea and no carbonation for an easier drinking experience, REBEL Hard Tea blends the most-loved tea flavors with a kick of alcohol to bring a new experience for ready-to-drink hard tea lovers that’s only 100 calories.

REBEL Sweet Hard Tea with Lemon:

100% real, brewed black tea

Only 100 calories

Non-carbonated

5% ALC./VOL.

Sweet, real black tea flavor with a splash of zesty lemon

Available in 4-packs and within variety pack

REBEL Half & Half Hard Tea with Lemonade

100% real, brewed black tea

Only 100 calories

Non-carbonated

5% ALC./VOL.

Real black tea blended perfectly with a tangy and refreshing lemonade

Available in 4-packs and within variety pack

REBEL Peach Hard Tea

100% real, brewed black tea

Only 100 calories

Non-carbonated

5% ALC./VOL.

Brisk black tea with a burst of juicy peach

Available within variety pack

REBEL Raspberry Hard Tea

100% real, brewed black tea

Only 100 calories

Non-carbonated

5% ALC./VOL.

Refreshing black tea with a fruity, raspberry finish

Available within variety pack

REBEL Hard Tea is launching in select states that include Pennsylvania, New York, Maine, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Montana, and Kansas. It will be available at participating grocery, convenience, and liquor stores starting June 22, 2021. The Sweet Hard Tea with a splash of Lemon and Half and Half Hard Tea will be available in four-packs, and all four flavors will be included in the REBEL Hard Tea Variety Pack. REBEL Hard Tea will look to expand beyond the launch markets this fall in anticipation of the 2022 season.

About Twelve5 Beverage Company

REBEL Hard Tea is produced by Twelve5 Beverage Company, the founders of the hard coffee category. Twelve5 Beverage Company was founded in 2018 with a focus on pioneering innovative products that meet the needs of changing consumer preferences. The launch of REBEL Hard Coffee in August 2020 marked an opportunity to expand Twelve5 Beverage Company’s products to a new audience, including the new launch of REBEL Hard Tea.

