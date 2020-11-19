Twelve Days of IPAs in One Festive Box from Stone Brewing

ESCONDIDO, CA — Stone Brewing introduces its first-ever Stone Twelve Days of IPAs Mixed Pack. The festive bottle pack holds 12 distinct IPAs including new releases, year-round staples, and archived fan favorites from Stone’s storied past. You read it correctly, this is not your average mixed pack.

This box of holiday cheers holds 12 bottles. Twelve different beers.Each IPA in the pack celebrates the style in its own way. Some of the most highly anticipated include:

Stone Sublimely Self-Righteous Black IPA – Without a doubt, Stone’s most requested archive beer of all time. First brewed in 2007 as the Stone 11th Anniversary Ale, it was an instant hit and fans haven’t shut up about it since. So, we listened!

Stone Features & Benefits IPA – The latest huge innovation from Stone Brewing – This flavor-packed IPA is only 95 calories, 2.9 carbs, gluten reduced and 100% Stone.

Stone Exotic Destinations and Stone Cosmic Runestone IPA – Two exclusive innovation beers brewed for SoCal locals will journey nationwide in this IPA mixed pack.

Stone Soaring Dragon Imperial IPA – This was the first national release born on Stone Brewing – Napa’s small batch system. Brewed with white tea, it was a small experimental beer with a big future.

The complete pack includes:

Stone Sublimely Self-Righteous Black IPA: 8.7% ABV

Stone Features & Benefits IPA: 4% ABV

Stone Exotic Destinations: 7.5% ABVStone Cosmic Runestone IPA: 7.3% ABV

Stone Soaring Dragon Imperial IPA: 8% ABV

Stone Go To IPA: 4.6% ABV

Stone IPA: 6.9% ABV

Stone Delicious IPA: 7.7% ABV

Stone Tangerine Express Hazy IPA: 6.7% ABV

Stone Scorpion Bowl IPA: 7.5% ABV

Stone ///Fear.Movie.Lions Double IPA: 8.5% ABV

Stone Ruination Double IPA 2.0 Sans Filtre: 8.5% ABV

“We’ve long been obsessed with IPAs so a mixed pack like this both defies preconceived notions about what and IPA can be, and yet also defines spectrum of the category as well,” explained Greg Koch, Stone Brewing co-founder. “This extra special mix pack includes beers from our archives like Stone Go To IPA, which was a trend-setter for session IPAs, and Stone Sublimely Self-Righteous Double Black IPA that captivated our fans like nothing they’d ever tasted before.”

And now, in our modern-day craft beer world, we’re taking on new territory with our brand new category-shattering Stone Features & Benefits IPA. So, for Stone fans looking for their favorite things over the holidays, this mixed pack really showcases our accomplishments. And for the other 99% of the population, it’s a delicious box of beers with festive packaging that signifies holiday cheer and great taste, whether for yourself, or someone else equally special.”With Stone’s widespread distribution in all 50 states, the Stone Twelve Days of IPAs Mix Pack will be readily available nationwide this November. Check the Stone Brewing Beer Finder to find it near you: Find.StoneBrewing.com.

QUICK FACTS

Name: Stone Twelve Days of IPAs Mixed Pack

Release Web: StoneBrewing.com/MixedPack

Availability: Nationwide

Packaging: 12oz 12-pack bottles

Find Beer: Find.stonebrewing.com

WHAT’S UP WITH THE UPSIDE-DOWN PACKAGING?

We made a huge mistake. Truth be told, we’ve made thousands of them.Every Stone beer is the result of trial and error and error and error until all that’s left is the best damn beer we can brew. We sweat the small stuff, constantly pushing the boundaries of independent craft beer. So no, these upside-down labels aren’t a mistake. They’re the visual manifestation of our most deeply-held belief. Because in the pursuit of craft beer perfection, we Leave No Stone Unturned.

ABOUT STONE BREWING

Founded by Greg Koch and Steve Wagner in 1996, the groundbreaking San Diego-based Stone Brewing is the 9th largest craft brewer in the United States. Recognized as an award-winning industry leader, Stone has been called the “All-time Top Brewery on Planet Earth” by BeerAdvocate magazine twice. The company operates breweries in Escondido, CA and Richmond, VA, plus nine tap room and bistro locations throughout the US and the nation’s largest craft-centric beer distributor, Stone Distributing Co. Stone’s bold, flavorful and largely hop-centric beers are available in all 50 states and more than 40 countries worldwide. To find Stone beers, visit find.stonebrewing.com. For more information on Stone Brewing and its commitment to independence, sustainability, philanthropy and the art of brewing, visit stonebrewing.com or the company’s social media sites: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.