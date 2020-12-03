Tussock Jumper Announces New Sake from Japan

New York, NY – Tri-Vin Imports and Tussock Jumper are pleased to say ‘Kanpai!’, as they announce a new addition to their portfolio, Tussock Jumper Sake.

New and just in time for holiday season 2020, Tussock Jumper Sake is a refreshing and approachable beverage brewed in the Fushimi ward of Kyoto, Japan. Known as the birthplace of sake and famous for their soft, pure water, the brewery in Kyoto has created a Futsu-shu sake made from premium Koshihikari rice. Tussock Jumper sake is meant to be sipped, as well as used in cocktails.

President of Tri-Vin Imports and co-owner of Tussock Jumper Marc Oliveira sourced and developed the new product in response to growing demand from their retail customers, particularly in the Northeast region. Said Oliviera, “As a wine portfolio representing over 11 different regions of the world, we wanted to bring in a product that uniquely represented Japan, and also paired well with Asian dishes. We chose the sumo wrestler for the label because of the sport’s deep connections to the world of sake, and the rituals and traditions that are so interconnected with the history of both sake and sumo. We look forward to saying ‘Kanpai!’ with our customers, and continuing the Tussock Jumper tradition of helping people explore the world through what’s in their glass.”

TASTING NOTES & FOOD PAIRINGS

The ABV for Tussock Jumper Futsu-shu sake is 14%, with the seimaibuai (rice polishing) at 70%. On the nose, aromas of banana bread, marzipan and custard with hints of baked apple and candied nuts are present. The finish is soft and round, with a creamy mouthfeel. A delicious pairing with chicken teriyaki, unagi sushi, or miso glazed eggplant. The SRP for Tussock Jumper Sake is $15.

A Globally Sourced Portfolio

As a gold medal award winning wine portfolio, Tussock Jumper Wines sources only the best limited production vintages each growing season from producers around the globe.

For the US market, the Tussock Jumper portfolio includes 24 wines from eleven different winemaking regions, as well as a new sake from Japan. Each of their wines and sake are bottled at the source, capturing the best flavors and aromas from harvest to glass.

To ‘bring your wine to life®’, Tussock Jumper has also developed an augmented reality app, with each regional ambassador ‘jumping’ off the bottle to help with wine pairings and recommendations. Download it free on the Play Store or iTunes.

For more information about Tussock Jumper Wines, please contact FK Interactive.