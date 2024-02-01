Tsingtao Expands Its Brand Portfolio With the Launch of Tsingtao 0.0 in 2024

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.— Ahead of Chinese New Year, Tsingtao, the #1 Chinese imported beer in the U.S., prepares to celebrate with the launch of Tsingtao 0.0, a non-alcoholic alternative. Tsingtao Premium Lager, which has experienced exceptional growth in the U.S. in 2023 under the guidance of its U.S. importer Paulaner USA, continues to meet the demands of its consumer base with this new, low-calorie beer. Crafted using the finest ingredients and only 63 calories per bottle, Tsingtao 0.0 offers a great tasting option for health-conscious consumers seeking an alcohol-free brew.

“The demand for Tsingtao Premium Lager has experienced tremendous growth over the past two years and that trend is projected to continue beyond the New Year,” says Steve Hauser, CEO and president of Paulaner USA, the US importer of Tsingtao. “With the launch of Tsingtao 0.0, we are tapping into consumers who are reaching for non-alcoholic drinks in their bid to lower their caloric intake. Tsingtao 0.0 provides a great tasting experience, and we’re confident that consumers will enjoy it.”

Tsingtao 0.0 provides a citrus flavor with slight malty notes at the back end of the taste experience and is perfect for a variety of beer drinking occasions. Brewed and fermented with a gentle alcohol removal and blending process to achieve a fruity flavor with slight malty notes. Low in calories at only 63 calories per bottle. (ABV: No more than 0.03%).

Established in 1903, the Tsingtao Brewery has grown to become the sixth largest brewer globally and China’s leading exported beer. Enjoyed worldwide as the perfect complement to Asian dining occasions and other beer drinking celebrations.

About Paulaner USA

Paulaner USA is headquartered in White Plains, New York, and imports Paulaner, Hacker-Pschorr, Tsingtao and Fuller’s.

About Paulaner

The Paulaner Brewery is one of the largest breweries in Munich, Bavaria in Germany and is part of the Paulaner Brewery Group. The Paulaner Brewery Group unites the brands Paulaner, Hacker-Pschorr, Auer Bräu, Hopf and Thurn and Taxis. Since 1634, Paulaner has represented the finest brewing tradition for top quality crafted beer specialties in Germany and world-wide. Founded (and still being brewed) in Munich, Paulaner and Hacker-Pschorr are two of the six brands allowed to be served at the world-famous Oktoberfest.

About Tsingtao

Tsingtao Brewery was established in 1903 and now is the sixth largest brewer globally. It is one of world’s top 500 brands, and publicly listed on both the Hongkong and Shanghai Stock Exchange. With award-winning beer in America, Europe, and Asia, it is now available in more than 100 countries worldwide.

