Try Extra Dry Cider On Your Thanksgiving Table

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

Edmonds, Wash. — An increasing number of savvy foodies are pairing extra dry hard cider with Thanksgiving turkey and other holiday foods. And why not?

Unlike sugary ciders and some wines, authentic English style extra dry hard ciders have no added sugar, negligible residual sugar and are food friendly thanks to their complex tannins, unique acid profile and earthiness.

“Traditional extra dry hard cider is being rediscovered,” notes Steve Kaiser, trend watcher and owner of Edmonds-based Core Hero Hard Cider. “Of my three cider varieties, extra dry has become the most popular choice at the farmers markets I attend. And, drinkers are pairing food with ciders the same way they do with wines.”

It’s part of a national trend that some cider enthusiasts claim started in the Seattle area. According to a May 2019 report by Grand View Research, millennials drink less alcohol and choose healthier options across various categories putting cider as one of the preferred drinks. Dry cider contains low sugar and carbs and is considered healthier compared to traditional beers.

Yet some ciders labeled dry are not what they claim. “If you want the traditional, real-deal English extra dry cider that pairs well with many foods, look for certain characteristics,” recommends Kaiser. “For example, pay attention to what kind of apples are used and if they are fresh pressed instead of concentrate purchased from China.”

“Authentic English style ciders use apple varieties that were originally developed in England during the 1700s. At Core Hero apple orchards in Edmonds and Lopez Island, I grow such apples as Golden Russet, Dabinett, Foxwhelp, Kingston Black and Yarlington Mill. They are more difficult to grow and less productive but the distinctive flavor makes it worthwhile.”

For more information about Core Hero and where to buy, including online sales, visit CoreHeroHardCider.com.

 

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Virtual ● Dec. 14+15, 2020

Register Now
BevNET Live Winter 2020
BevNET Live Winter 2020

Virtual ● Dec. 7-9, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Podcast
11/19 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Data Club
11/19 - Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Pitch Slam 12: Semi-Finals
12/08 - Brewbound Pitch Slam 12: Semi-Finals
Brewbound Pitch Slam 12: Finals
12/10 - Brewbound Pitch Slam 12: Finals
Brewbound Live Winter 2020 - Day 1
12/14 - Brewbound Live Winter 2020 - Day 1
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis
Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis
Brewbound Live 2019 Pitch Slam 11 Competition
Brewbound Live 2019 Pitch Slam 11 Competition
Brewbound Live Winter 2019
Brewbound Live Winter 2019
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.