TRVE Rebrands 3-Year Old Distribution Company

DENVER, Colo. — TRVE Brewing Company announced the brand launch of its three-year old distribution arm, High Plains Beer Distribution. The small, boutique distributorship, focused on event-driven distribution and limited market pulses, began as a way to help fellow breweries organize, attend, and send their products to the Denver market during the annual Great American Beer Festival.

In 2016 TRVE Brewing brought in two East Coast breweries, while the 2018 roster has grown to fifteen breweries, outgrowing last year’s list by double. The extensive list of breweries and related events has created a need for brand distinction for TRVE Brewing and their distributorship.

“As TRVE Brewing we felt like it was difficult to promote a lot of these incredible breweries that we’re bringing in on top of TRVE’s own long list of events,” explains Founder, Nick Nunns. “Separating High Plains as a unique entity affords us the opportunity to promote the in-bound brands with more clarity.”

Visitors and Denver locals can expect to see four High Plains Beer Distribution showcase events at Freshcraft (Denver, 9/17), Cedar Creek Pub (Aurora, 9/18), Tap & Handle (Fort Collins, 9/19), and Hops & Pie (Denver, 9/21) over the week of the Great American Beer Festival.

Tappings at the various locations will feature Alvarado Street Brewing, J. Wakefield Brewing, Arizona Wilderness Brewing Company, Scratch Brewing Company, Civil Society Brewing Company, Central State Brewing, Great Notion Brewing, Our Mutual Friend Brewing, Finback Brewery, Brewery Bhavana, Trophy Brewing Co., Commonwealth Brewing Company, Three Taverns Craft Beers, Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company, Rowley Farmhouse Ales, and TRVE Brewing Company. A full list of dates, times, locations, and breweries can be found at the High Plains website; highplains.beer

“We’ve been lucky enough to meet a lot of really wonderful people through our travels,” states Nunns. “Denver is a great market to showcase their beer and GABF specifically is a fantastic week to get their hard work in front of both Coloradans as well as the innumerable people who visit Colorado that week. We’re honored to be the brewery and distributor who get to share that with Colorado.”

ABOUT HIGH PLAINS BEER DISTRIBUTION

High Plains Beer Distribution is a small, boutique distributorship focused on periodic and limited market pulses and events-driven beer placement. Currently, High Plains distributes TRVE Brewing Company and Our Mutual Friend Brewing on a consistent basis. High Plains has also worked with Alvarado Street Brewing, J. Wakefield Brewing, Arizona Wilderness Brewing Company, Scratch Brewing Company, Civil Society Brewing Company, Central State Brewing, Great Notion Brewing, Finback Brewery, Brewery Bhavana, Trophy Brewing Co., Commonwealth Brewing Company, Three Taverns Craft Beers, Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company, and Rowley Farmhouse Ales for limited distribution along the front range of Colorado.

*For more information visit www.highplains.beer and follow us @highplainsbeer