Trustworthy Brewing Co. Releases Core Beers in 16 oz. Cans

BURBANK, Calif.— Trustworthy Brewing Co. is now selling their most popular beers in a convenient 4-pack can format, ready to grab and go.

The brewery is releasing the following beers in 4-packs of 16 oz. cans:

Trustworthy IPA West Coast IPA (6.8 percent ABV): a blast of tropical fruit, tangerines and a touch of orange blossom honey with a light malt body that helps to really make the hops shine.

Brass Jar hoppy amber ale (8 percent ABV): dank, earthy hops, pine sap and toffee that finishes dry with a bit of lingering toffee and hop bitterness.

Wax Wing blonde style lager (5 percent ABV): aromas of fresh cut grass, crackers and that familiar crisp lager character with a balanced bitterness.

Gigil Rice Pilsner (4.7 percent ABV): aromas of saltine crackers, subtle tropical fruit from 20 percent jasmine rice, resulting in a refreshing and crisp lager character.

What Plane? Oatmeal Stout (5.3 percent ABV): flavors and aromas of well done marshmallow, graham cracker, crispy oatmeal cookies, baking chocolate and espresso.

“Whether you’re headed to a party or watching a game at home, Trustworthy Brewing Co. has the perfect beer for you,” said head brewer Chris Walowski. “We are thrilled that our fans now have the opportunity to stock up and enjoy a quality beer outside of our taproom!”

The 4-packs are $12-14 plus CRV and available for purchase from Trustworthy Brewing Co.’s taproom Monday through Thursday 4-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 12-10 p.m. and Sunday 12-8 p.m.

For more information and to stay up to date on events and specials, visit TrustworthyBrewingCo.com, like Facebook.com/TrustworthyBrewingCo, follow @TrustworthyBrewing on Instagram and @TrustworthyBrew on Twitter.

