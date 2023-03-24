True North Ale Company Launches Straight Up IPA

True North Ale Company announces the launch of Straight Up IPA, adding to its offering of year-round core brands. A strong complement to Northern Haze, our flagship, Straight Up IPA pours crystal clear, fills the room with hops aroma, and drinks tropical with just a hint of piney dankness.

“More and more beer enthusiasts are looking for an IPA that pours clear with a lighter body but still carries the amazing hops character of today’s IPA,” said Jake Rogers, Founder and Chief of Brewery Operations. “Hazy, juicy IPAs remain strong and we expect Northern Haze and Straight Up to complement each other in satisfying a broad audience.” Added Head Brewer Seth Barnum, “Multiple test batches were brewed over a five-month period. Guests in our Taproom as well as several participating restaurants critiqued the test batches, providing valuable feedback to me and our staff. The result is Straight Up, today’s American IPA.”

Straight Up IPA is dry hopped with Mosaic, Simcoe, and Idaho 7 hops to produce bright and tropical flavors and aromas of dank pineapple, orange and tangerine citrus, apricot and nectarine stone fruit, and resinous pine. Straight Up weighs in at a very drinkable 6.4% ABV.

Straight Up IPA will be available starting Monday, March 27th, in better beer stores, bars, and restaurants throughout Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island and in the True North Ales taproom.

About True North Ale Company

True North Ale Company is located in Ipswich, Massachusetts. Opened in 2017, its beers have been poured in nearly 1,700 bars and restaurants and sold in more than 1,500 stores in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The brewery has won major international awards, to include a Gold Award at the 2018 World Beer Cup, Gold and Bronze Medals at the 2021 Great American Beer Fest, and a Silver Medal at the 2020 Great American Beer Fest. It was voted Best Brewery on Boston’s North Shore four consecutive years. Its North Shore location features 150+ seat open-air and tented patios and 150+ seat indoor seating. The events venue, The North Side, may host events with more than 250 guests.

