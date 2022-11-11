True North Ale Company Launches New Beer in Support of the People of Ukraine

In support of the people of Ukraine, True North Ale Company has brewed a specialty beer for release this week. OPIR Ukrainian Strong Stout was originally brewed in the classic style of a Russian Imperial Stout. However, that reference was abandoned last February. During the spring, True North Ales enlisted support of the Consul General of Ukraine in New York, Oleksii Holubov, and several local Ipswich residents from Ukraine to assist us in naming the beer and designing the label. The word “opir” means “resistance” in the Ukrainian language. We stand with all Ukrainians in their resistance to oppression.

OPIR Ukrainian Strong Stout was aged for months in maple syrup bourbon barrels. Upfront bourbon spirit is followed by notes of black cherry, walnut, and cocoa nibs. The finish is sweet vanilla and maple syrup. At 10.5% ABV, OPIR is a big beer, meant for thoughtful sipping.

OPIR is available exclusively at the True North Ales Taproom, on tap and to-go in 375 ml Belgian-style bottles. A portion of the proceeds of each sale will go to World Central Kitchen to support its good work in feeding those affected by the war in Ukraine. We wish to thank Fortis Solutions for their donation of the printed labels on the OPIR bottles.

For More Information:

https://www.truenorthales.com