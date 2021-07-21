True North Ale Company Expands to New Hampshire

Ipswich, MA – True North Ale Company has chosen the founding members of the NH Craft Alliance, Bellavance Beverage Co. and New Hampshire Distributors, LLC (NHD), to expand distribution of its flagship Northern Haze Juicy New England IPA and other award-winning craft beers to the Granite State.

“We have very successfully built our brand in the Massachusetts market over the nearly four years since first opening. We chose Bellavance and NHD to represent us in New Hampshire because of their outstanding reputation for excellence and integrity in working with independent craft breweries,” said Gary Rogers, Founder & Chief of Business Operations at True North Ales.

“My team is very excited to represent True North Ales and bring their strong lineup of highly sought-after craft beers to New Hampshire”, said Joe Bellavance, President of Bellavance Beverage. Added Tyler Kelly, Vice President & Partner at NHD, “We have both been very successful introducing new craft brands to the New Hampshire market. The strength of True North Ales across the border has locals eager to try their beers. We anticipate a very good reception and look forward to sharing a pint.”

True North Ales products will be available in stores and in bars and restaurants beginning this week.

About True North Ale Company

True North Ale Company is located in Ipswich, Massachusetts. Opened in 2017, its beers have been poured in more than 1,200 bars and restaurants and sold in more than 1,000 stores in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The brewery has won major international awards, to include a Gold Award at the 2018 World Beer Cup and a Silver Medal at the 2020 Great American Beer Fest. It has been voted Best Brewery on Boston’s North Shore three consecutive years. Its North Shore location features 150+ seat open-air and tented patios and 150+ seat indoor seating. The events venue, The North Side, may host events with more than 250 guests.

About Bellavance Beverage Company

Serving New Hampshire since 1902, Bellavance Beverage Co. (BBC) is a multi-generation family beverage distributor based in Londonderry, NH, The Company services 100 towns in Southern NH and the Upper Valley with a comprehensive portfolio of beer and beverages and a passionate, talented team. It was recently named NH Business Magazine’s 2021 Retail/Wholesale “Business of the Year” and it’s new Londonderry facility is 100% powered by NH’s largest rooftop solar array.

About New Hampshire Distributors, LLC

Founded in 1946, New Hampshire Distributors, LLC (NHD) is a multi-generation family beverage distributor based in Concord, NH. NHD services central & northern NH along with the NH seacoast and continues to thrive as a leader across the NH wholesale beverage landscape with an evolving portfolio of beer and beverages.

For More Information: 

https://www.truenorthales.com

