Tröegs to Release Haze Charmer, First New Year-Round Beer in 4 Years

HERSHEY, Pa. — Tröegs Independent Brewing of Hershey, PA, has released Haze Charmer Hazy Pale Ale. The beer will first appear throughout Pennsylvania, then reach other states where Tröegs is sold in mid-March.

The new beer – developed over six months on the brewery’s small-batch Scratch Brewhouse – features a soft and hazy base thanks to a combination of pale malt, malted wheat, raw wheat, oats and honey malt. A dry-hop combination of Citra, Lotus and El Dorado delivers notes of juicy pineapple, fresh grapefruit, candied peach and a hint of white pine. Fermentation with London 3 yeast keeps the profile soft, and the ABV clocks in at 5.5%.

“It’s been a fun ride perfecting this recipe,” says Brewmaster John Trogner. “More than ever before, we dialed in to the relationship between fermentation and the hop combination and how a yeast strain can fundamentally change the way you smell hops. It’s not just about the hops you choose. It’s more about the total picture, the overall relationship among ingredients. As we tasted an early pilot batch and started to see the dynamics of that relationship, a lightbulb went on. It’s like finding a new color of the rainbow.”

