Tröegs Releases Oktoberfest Lager

HERSHEY, PA – Tröegs Independent Brewing announces the release of Oktoberfest Lager, a toasty, crisp, and festive beer for the fall season.

Interpreting this timeless German style starts with a traditional brewing technique called decoction.

“By boiling a portion of the mash, we create a bright, dry maltiness,” says brewmaster and co-founding brother, John Trogner.

A kettle addition of Hallertau Tradition hops adds subtle floral and herbal undercurrents.

Ringing in at 6.1% ABV, this toasty lager boasts notes of sweet caramel, fresh-baked bread, and flowering herbs.

To capture the celebratory spirit of the annual Oktoberfest celebration, Tröegs employed German artist David Leutert, who took inspiration from the Bavarian flag and traditional beer halls known as “Festzelte,” or “beer tents”.

Oktoberfest joins two of Tröegs’ popular year-round beers, Troegenator Double Bock and Sunshine Pilsner, as part of the brewery’s Long Live Lagers celebration of this trending beer style.

Oktoberfest Lager is available on draft and in 12-oz. bottles and cans everywhere Tröegs beer is sold.