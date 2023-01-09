Tröegs Releases Nugget Nectar, a Bright Spot in the Dead of Winter

HERSHEY, Pennsylvania – Tröegs Independent Brewing announces the release of its once-a-year cult classic, Nugget Nectar. Excessively dry-hopped, this Imperial Amber Ale celebrates the arrival of “fresh-off-the-bine” Nugget hops from the brewery’s annual trek to Yakima, WA, for hop selection.

It’s no surprise that Nugget hops take center stage, adding dank notes of pine and grapefruit. Simcoe chimes in with hints of ripe mango and creamsicle, and it’s all balanced with enough kilned malt to add body and a touch of sweetness.

With its beautiful orange color, big hop flavor and 7.5% ABV, Nugget Nectar provides plenty of warmth on those dark, cold winter nights.

Tröegs is reviving its popular First Squeeze events to celebrate the release of this iconic beer. Fans can enjoy fresh Nugget Nectar on draft, pick up limited glassware and take home illustrated art prints from hand-picked artists. A handful of events will also feature Nitro Nugget on tap and limited-release draft pours of Double Nugget Nectar.

Look for creative takes on Nugget Nectar from these artists:

Allen and Tony Jackson, Reading, PA-based design duo and creators of amazing rock posters and album art

Rachel Breeden, Philadelphia-based artist, designer, and illustrator

Melanie Royster, the artist behind the label art for Blackberry Bliss, our Barrel & Flow Fest collaboration beer

David Leutert, the German artist who designed the label for the Tröegs Oktoberfest lager

Alex Zutto, whose colorful illustrations are born in Brooklyn, NY

Nugget Nectar is available on draft, in 12-oz. cans and bottles, and in 16-oz. cans everywhere Tröegs beer is sold. Stay tuned for more information about the Double Nugget Nectar 16-oz. can release coming later this month!

For More Information:

https://troegs.com