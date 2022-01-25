Tröegs Releases Double Nugget Nectar Outside the Brewery for the First Time

HERSHEY, Pennsylvania – Tröegs Independent Brewing announces the release of Double Nugget Nectar, a delicious spin on its iconic once-a-year Imperial Amber Ale, Nugget Nectar.

Double Nugget, touted as a Double Imperial Amber Ale, weighs in at 9.5% ABV. The idea for the beer was hatched by the brewery’s Scratch Beer creative team in late 2020.

Double Nugget is built around one of Nugget Nectar’s key ingredients: Simcoe hops. This complex hop’s notes of apricot, peach rings and bright citrus are at the forefront of the beer’s flavor. Azacca hops add hints of juicy orchard fruit, and Munich malt provides a bready sweetness. To round out the hop profile, Columbus and Nugget hops introduce a layer of dank pine.

“It was a fun balancing act,” said Tröegs brewmaster and co-founding brother John Trogner.

Double Nugget Nectar is extremely limited and available now on draft and in 16-oz. cans at Tröegs Brewery and throughout its distribution footprint.

Fans can also get a taste of Double Nugget Nectar at one of many First Squeeze release parties currently underway in markets where Tröegs beer is available.

