Tröegs Releases Black is Beautiful Collaboration with Harris Family Brewery

HERSHEY, Pa. — Tröegs Independent Brewing announces the release of Black is Beautiful, a limited beer brewed in collaboration with Harris Family Brewery, Pennsylvania’s first black-owned brewery.

The beer, an American Brown Lager, was inspired by a well-guarded cornbread recipe from the family of Harris Family Brewery’s Shaun Harris.

Corn notes come from Pennsylvania blue corn grown at Dancing Star Farms and malted locally by Deer Creek Malthouse. Roasty notes reminiscent of the brown char near the edge of the skillet are derived from chocolate and caramel malts, while Lemondrop hops add a hint of citrusy lemon.

“I love the part of cornbread that’s between the burnt side of the skillet and the yellow center,” says Tröegs brewmaster John Trogner. “That crust with those graham cracker flavors… that’s the best part of the whole thing.”

Black is Beautiful is a worldwide collaborative effort started by Weathered Souls brewery in Texas. Its purpose is to bring awareness to the injustices that many people of color face daily. Its mission is to show that the brewing community is an inclusive place for everyone of any color.

Black is Beautiful is available on draft and in 16-ounce cans exclusively at Tröegs Independent Brewing in Hershey, PA.

To learn more about Black is Beautiful, including details about the collaboration, ingredients and more, please read the full story on our blog. You can also join Tröegs brewmaster John Trogner and the Harris Family Brewery team on Saturday, August 8 at 2 p.m. for a panel discussion at the Fresh Fest DigiFest, where they’ll discuss the collaboration in more detail.