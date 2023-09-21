Tröegs Master of Pumpkins Returns for Fall

HERSHEY, PA – Tröegs Independent Brewery is welcoming back the fall season with the return of Master of Pumpkins.

Each year, the Hershey, PA-based brewery begins the process by sourcing over 3,000 pounds of locally grown Pennsylvania longneck pumpkins to be used in the beer.

“To us, a pumpkin beer should have pumpkin,” says brewmaster and co-founding brother John Trogner. “We’re a Pennsylvania brewery, and pumpkins grow really well here, so using Pennsylvania pumpkins just makes sense. Our fans definitely appreciate the connection to local agriculture.”

After the harvest, brewery staff clean, cut, roast, and purée each pumpkin before adding them directly to the mash tun at the start of the brewing process.

Weighing in at 7.5% ABV, the once-a-year beer is subtly spiced with cinnamon, clove, ginger, and nutmeg.

Master of Pumpkins is available on draft and in 16-oz. cans everywhere Tröegs beer is sold. Beer drinkers can find this and all the independent brewery’s beers near them using the Tröegs Brew Finder.

For a deeper dive into the creative process for Master of Pumpkins, visit the Tröegs blog.