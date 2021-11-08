Tröegs Mad Elf Grand Cru Now Available in 4-Packs of 375-ml Bottles

HERSHEY, Pennsylvania – Tröegs Independent Brewing announces the release of Mad Elf Grand Cru, a limited “director’s cut” of its iconic holiday ale, Mad Elf.

Like its counterpart, Mad Elf Grand Cru starts with chocolate, Munich and Pilsner malts and features a large addition of local Pennsylvania wildflower honey. It’s also fermented with the same spicy Belgian yeast strain as Mad Elf, which coaxes flavors of cinnamon, clove and allspice.

The addition of Balaton cherries – loads of them – make all the difference. Mad Elf Grand Cru clocks in at the same 11% ABV as Mad Elf, but the color is closer to a burgundy and the beer’s flavor is notably more tart.

“Putting this beer in 4-packs of 375-ml bottles helps give it that extra special touch,” says Tröegs founding brother Chris Trogner. “We use the same bottles for beers like LaGrave and Jovial that we bottle condition, and we know the corks are great at keeping that extra pressure in. That means they’re also great at keeping oxygen out. For a beer like Grand Cru that people like to age, that’s a big plus.”

Mad Elf Grand Cru is available in 375-ml bottles throughout Pennsylvania starting this week, and everywhere else Tröegs is sold over the next few weeks.

For More Information:

https://troegs.com/beer/mad-elf-grand-cru/