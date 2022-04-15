Tröegs Announces the Return of Summer IPA, Field Study

HERSHEY, Pennsylvania – Tröegs Independent Brewing announces the release of Field Study, an IPA inspired by the brewery’s annual trip to Washington’s Yakima Valley for hop selection.

The path to Field Study started as part of the brewery’s experimental, small-batch Scratch Series.

“Field Study began life as Scratch #327, when we first started tinkering with some new hopping techniques,” explains Tröegs brewmaster and co-founding brother John Trogner.

After several trials, Trogner and his team arrived at a combination Citra, Mosaic and El Dorado to deliver the notes of ripe grapefruit, pear, and melon they were looking to achieve.

For the grain bill, Tröegs sources 100,000 pounds of Rustic Pale malt grown in Central PA and malted by Double Eagle Malt.

“Rustic Pale malt is kilned slightly higher than most pale malts to amplify the complex cereal and slightly nutty notes,” says Trogner.

With its bright profile and low bitterness, Field Study appeals to a variety of palates – IPA drinkers and non-IPA drinkers alike.

Field Study IPA is available on draft and in 12-ounce bottles and cans throughout the brewery’s distribution footprint.

Additionally, look for Field Study IPA in the soon-to-be-released Anthology Summer and Summer Better variety packs.

Beer drinkers can find Field Study IPA, Summer Better and other Tröegs beers closest to them using the Tröegs Brew Finder.

Enjoy this interactive virtual tasting of Field Study IPA.

