Tröegs Announces the Return of Hop Horizon IPA

Hershey, Penn. — Tröegs Independent Brewing announces the release of Hop Horizon, its seasonal IPA to usher in the spring season.

Now in its second year, Hop Horizon is an integral part of the brewery’s popular Hop Cycle line-up of seasonally rotating IPAs, which also includes favorites like Field Study and Blizzard of Hops.

This juicy IPA starts with a subtle blend of pale malts, wheat and oats. But the real essence of Hop Horizon originates from a combination of Citra, Mosaic and Sabro hops, releasing juicy waves of citrus, a hint of bubblegum and a pop of tropical fruit.

“The aroma hits you as soon as you crack a can,” says Tröegs co-founding brother and brewmaster John Trogner. “It’s like smelling a hop field in full bloom.”

Hop Horizon IPA clocks in at 6.5% ABV and is available on draft and in 12-oz. bottles and cans everywhere Tröegs beer is sold.

