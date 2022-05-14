Tröegs Announces its Summer Better Variety 15-pack

HERSHEY, Pennsylvania – Tröegs Independent Brewing announces the release of its Summer Better variety 15-pack of cans to celebrate the arrival of summer. The pack includes year-round favorites Perpetual IPA (the best-selling IPA in Pennsylvania), Haze Charmer Hazy Pale Ale, and Sunshine Pilsner as well as summer seasonal Field Study IPA.

Also included in the pack for 2022 is Perpetual Haze Hazy IPA, a new addition to the brewery’s limited Once-a-Year line-up. This beer combines the clean, crisp bitterness of a West Coast IPA and the softness of a hazy. Front and center are Citra and Cashmere hops to unlock juicy notes of orange, passionfruit, and nectarine.

To coincide with the release of the Summer Better 15-pack, Tröegs has partnered with two fellow American companies to offer an amazing giveaway.

One grand prize winner will receive a Breeo® X19 Series Smokeless Firepit made in Lancaster, PA, as well as a Tröegs custom-designed Nomadix® Festival Blanket and a $500 gift card to stock up on beer and summer necessities. Ten runner-up winners will receive a Tröegs custom designed Nomadix® Festival Blanket and a $250 gift card.

To enter the contest, beer drinkers can visit troegssummerbetter.com or simply scan the QR Code at any Tröegs Summer Better retail displays now through July 31, 2022.

The Summer Better 15-pack is available everywhere Tröegs beer is sold. Look for a separate release of Perpetual Haze in 16-ounce cans starting May 19. Use the brewery’s Brew Finder to locate these and all Tröegs beers.

For More Information:

https://troegs.com