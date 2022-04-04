Tröegs Announces 2 Projects at Hershey, PA, Brewery

HERSHEY, PA – Tröegs Independent Brewing announces two big projects currently under way at its Hershey, PA, brewery.

Earlier in March, Tröegs broke ground on a 15,000-square-foot addition to the northwest corner of its brewery. The new space will expand upon its existing packaging hall and house a state-of-the-art canning line.

“The new line will allow for separate bottling and canning,” says Tröegs co-founding brother Chris Trogner. “It’ll increase the production speed, capacity, and quality of our canned beer. And we’ll also have the ability to work in some new packaging options.”

Installation of the new canning line is expected to be completed in fall 2022.

Additionally, Tröegs is in the process of adding 100 new parking spaces to help alleviate congestion during the brewery’s busiest hours of operation.

The additional spaces will allow more guests to visit its interactive production brewery, which includes a spacious tasting room as well as outside patio and beer garden areas where visitors can enjoy fresh beers and scratch-made food. Guests can also book a behind-the-scenes brewery tour – voted best in the United States by USA Today – and pick up beer and other merchandise to-go in its expansive General Store. Visitors can learn more at troegs.com/visit.

The new parking lot is tentatively scheduled for completion by midsummer 2022.

“We’ve been perpetually under construction for 25 years,” says Tröegs brewmaster and co-founding brother John Trogner. “That’s what we love to do – continuously improve and expand. We’re always thinking about what we can do in the next year, the next five years, the next 20 years to make the brewery better as a whole.”