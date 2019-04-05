Trillium Brewing to Open Seasonal Beer Garden in Boston

BOSTON – Trillium Brewing Company and Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy are excited to announce the return of Trillium Garden on The Greenway. Trillium Brewing Company planted roots on the Rose Kennedy Greenway in downtown Boston in partnership with the Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy for the first time in 2017 and returned in 2018 to great acclaim. The seasonal garden welcomes a mix of residents, commuters and tourists and creates one of a kind experiences for beer lovers.

Trillium Garden on The Greenway was Boston’s first fully open-air beer garden and an extension of Trillium’s mission to build a strong community and create destinations for celebrating a variety of life’s moments. Trillium’s brewing capabilities have expanded and now guests of the garden can enjoy a wider variety of beers on draft that pair perfectly with the warmer weather and longer days. This season’s highlights will include light and refreshing new signature lagers, as well as their rotating Fresh Press selections, which feature Trillium Wild Ale combined with fresh pressed juices, like cucumber & pear, strawberry & watermelon and watermelon & mint. Wine will also be on the menu courtesy of Westport Rivers Vineyard & Winery. The Garden’s picturesque outdoor space also allows guests to bring their own food and take in the scenery.

“After a couple of incredible seasons on the Greenway we can’t imagine summer without the Trillium Garden!”, said Esther Tetreault, Co-founder of Trillium Brewing Company. “We love looking out at historic Rowes Wharf while watching the beautiful revitalization of Boston’s downtown landscape by the Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy…with a beer in hand, of course. Their commitment to fostering shared spaces and community-building is perfectly aligned with our values and we’re proud to support their initiatives through the Garden on the Greenway.”

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with Trillium Brewing and welcome visitors to a third season of Boston’s first open-air beer garden on The Greenway,” said Samantha McGinnis, Director of Programs and Earned Income at the Greenway Conservancy. “Whether you’re exploring the park or relaxing after the work day, Trillium Garden is the perfect place to unwind and gather with friends, family, and coworkers this summer.”

Trillium Garden on the Greenway operates at the corner of High Street and Atlantic Avenue, across from Rowes Wharf. The hours of operation are: Wednesday – Friday 2–10 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., Sunday 1-8 p.m. Additional details about the opening date will be available in the coming weeks. Follow @trilliumgrnwy social media channels for the latest updates.

About Trillium Brewing Company

Trillium Brewing Company was founded by JC and Esther Tetreault in 2013 and has since become internationally recognized and regarded as one of the top breweries in the world. Trillium Brewing Company is a New England farmhouse brewery, using local ingredients whenever possible and utilizing both traditional practices and modern re-invention such as brewing with the seasons and producing styles that speak to the region. For more information, please visit www.trilliumbrewingcompany.com.

About the Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy

The Greenway is the contemporary public park in the heart of Boston. The Greenway welcomes millions of visitors annually to gather, play, unwind, and explore. The Greenway Conservancy is the non-profit responsible for the management and care of The Greenway. The majority of the public park’s annual budget is generously provided by private sources. For more information, please visit www.rosekennedygreenway.org