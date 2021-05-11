Trejo’s Cerveza Now Available Statewide In California

LOS ANGELES – Actor and humanitarian Danny Trejo today announces the statewide launch of his Mexican style lager, Trejo’s Cerveza. Prior to this expansion, Trejo’s Cerveza was only available in the Los Angeles area through retailers including Bevmo, Whole Foods, Ralphs and Total Wine.

Trejo’s Cerveza is as unique as its namesake. The crisp, Mexican style lager perfectly represents El Jefe and LA culture. With its bold, cool, and distinctive taste, it is designed to pair with food, but is also great when enjoyed on its own or in a michelada. Per Trejo and Burbank’s Lincoln Beer Company, the hops have been dialed back to make the beer smoother and less bitter than most Mexican style lagers.

“I’m excited to share the taste of Trejo’s Cerveza with Californians everywhere,” said the Trejo’s Tacos Founder. “We’ve been working on increasing our production capacity and it’s been enjoyed all over LA. But the time has come and we’re ready for so many more people to give it a try.”

With its distinct black and gold packaging, Trejo’s Cerveza is distributed across California by Wine Warehouse in 16 oz. 4 pack cans. It is also available in Arizona by Arizona Beer & Cider.

About Danny Trejo

Danny Trejo (actor, humanitarian, restaurateur) has developed a prolific career in the entertainment industry with a hard-earned and atypical road to success. From years of imprisonment to helping troubled youth battle drug addictions, from acting to producing, and now on to restaurant ventures, Trejo’s name, face, and achievements are well recognized in Hollywood and beyond.

About Lincoln Beer Company

Was established in 2016. As an innovator and producer of fine ales and lagers, the brewery strives to match groundbreaking flavor with flawless execution.

About Wine Warehouse

Founded in 1973 by brothers Bob and Jim Myerson, Wine Warehouse is a leader of the premium beverage industry and offers more than 10,000 wines, beers, and spirits to license holders in the State of California.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.