Trade Certified, Organic Hard Seltzer Launches Statewide In Texas

AUSTIN, Texas – Big Country® Organic Hard Seltzer is the first and only hard seltzer to carry all three of the most distinctive and well-respected certifications in the food & beverage industry — USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, and Fair Trade Certified. Big Country® is also a proud member of the Go Texan program, which supports Texas agriculture.

The organic hard seltzer is made at Willard’s Brewery, the only Certified Organic brewery in Texas, located in Austin. Big Country® announced today the statewide launch of its hard seltzer’s new variety 12-packs with prominent placement in HEB, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, Sprouts, and Total WIne & More locations throughout Texas. The 12-packs showcase Big Country®’s recently refreshed package design and feature four new flavors –– Blackberry Grapefruit, Passionfruit Kiwi, Prickly Pear Peach, and Watermelon Pineapple.

Founder and CEO Bill Gillies started Big Country Foods Inc. as a supplier of organic ingredients over nine years ago. Gillies wanted to further his vision of bringing more clean ingredients to the market by providing consumers an organic hard seltzer, different from the rest. As a consumer, Gillies had always been selective about the ingredients in his food and drink. This personal concern led him to take what he calls “the path of most-resistance” when sourcing only the cleanest ingredients for Big Country®.

Nine years ago, the Big Country® team sought out their own source for organic ingredients. They wanted to know exactly where their ingredients were coming from –– and it paid off. Last year, they sold over 12 million pounds of Big Country® organic cane sugar to food and beverage wholesalers across the nation.

“A few years back we set out to find the purest cane sugar on the market, which took us to Paraguay –– the world’s gold standard for sugar production,” says Gillies. “After roaming the countryside, visiting a few farms and sugar mills, we finally found it –– a family-owned mill outside of Asuncion called La Felsina.”

Upon establishing a connection with the farmers that partner with La Felsina, Gillies created the Big Country brand providing organic ingredients to wholesalers across the US.

Big Country’s quality ingredients distinguish in the highly-competitive hard seltzer category. Its flavors are crafted by nationally acclaimed mixologist, Ricky Cobia. In addition to their unique flavor profiles, Big Country takes pride in their proprietary brewing process they like to call the “Cane to Can” approach. This allows Big Country to control the entire brewing process, ensuring transparency and quality in every batch.

Big Country® Organic Hard Seltzer is distributed statewide in Texas through Ben E. Keith Beverages. The new variety 12-packs are currently available on shelves in major Texas retailers including Whole Foods Market, Trader Joe’s, Sprouts Farmers Market, HEB and Total Wine & More.

Big Country is perfect for today’s health-conscious consumer, with each can only containing 90 calories, 0g sugar, 1g carb, and 4.5% ABV. In addition, by purchasing Big Country® Hard Seltzer, consumers are giving back through the Fair Trade USA® program, which supports safe working conditions for farmers, protects the environment, builds sustainable livelihoods, and allows farmers to earn additional money to empower and uplift their communities. Since inception, Big Country Fair Trade purchases have sent over $91,000 to the farmers.

ABOUT BIG COUNTRY® ORGANIC HARD SELTZER

Big Country® Organic Hard Seltzer is the only Fair Trade Certified™ libation of its kind in the US. Their Fair Trade commitment means every can puts fair wages directly into the hands that harvested its ingredients. It also ensures farmers work in safe conditions, protect the environment, build sustainable livelihoods, and earn additional money to empower and uplift their communities.

Since 2013, Big Country has worked with partners in Paraguay to import ingredients including a variety of organic sugars. Now, their seltzers are brewed in Austin, Texas with organic alcohol from fermented Big Country Cane Sugar.

In 2020, Big Country® Foods Inc. welcomed Big Country® Beverages (@bigcountrybeverage) to their organic family of products. BCHS is thoughtfully crafted by their skilled brewmaster and artisan mixologist, who have used their combined 25 years of experience to create the most delicious and unique flavors on the market.

Each 12-ounce can contains 90 calories, 0g sugar, 4.5% ABV, and is gluten free. Flavors are:

Prickly Pear Peach ––Two of Texas’ favorites fruits come together to create a juicy and satisfyingly sweet pairing of cactus pear and sun-ripened peach. Truly unique and truly Texas.

Passion Fruit Kiwi –– The Southern hemisphere shines with tangy tropical passion fruit complementing the tart sweetness of ripe kiwi in this refreshingly balanced, citrus forward flavor.

Blackberry Grapefruit –– Rich, earthy blackberries mingle with the sharpness of fresh grapefruit to make this one of Big Country’s ® boldest flavors.

Watermelon Pineapple –– Bright, vibrant pineapple blends beautifully with notes of vine-ripened watermelon to showcase the tropical warmth of a long, Texas summer.

Big Country ® Organic Hard Seltzers are available in grocery and liquor stores statewide in Texas and retails for $18.99 per 12-pack. They’re also available for sale online in applicable states (valid ID required, 21+ only).

For More Information:

https://enjoybigcountry.com