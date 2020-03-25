Torch & Crown’s John Dantzler on the Needs of Small Breweries During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Torch & Crown Brewing Company co-founder and CEO John Dantzler is doing what he can to help the New York City-based craft brewery stay afloat in the wake of the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19, which has shut down on-premise sales in the U.S. and led to New York state to issue a stay-at-home order.

Chief among those efforts is making beer deliveries to consumers in Manhattan and Brooklyn to maintain cash flow; the company plans to expand the service to Queens later this week.

When Dantzler isn’t delivering his young company’s beer — while using brewery-grade safety and sanitation measures on all deliveries — he’s advocating for direct assistance for small businesses in the form of payroll credits and sales tax forgiveness.

Dantzler discussed those needs, while also providing a view from the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis in New York City, during a video interview with Brewbound editor Justin Kendall.

Look for additional video interviews in the coming days and weeks on how the beer industry is adjusting to this unprecedented challenge.