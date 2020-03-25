Torch & Crown’s John Dantzler on the Needs of Small Breweries During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

Torch & Crown Brewing Company co-founder and CEO John Dantzler is doing what he can to help the New York City-based craft brewery stay afloat in the wake of the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19, which has shut down on-premise sales in the U.S. and led to New York state to issue a stay-at-home order.

Chief among those efforts is making beer deliveries to consumers in Manhattan and Brooklyn to maintain cash flow; the company plans to expand the service to Queens later this week.

When Dantzler isn’t delivering his young company’s beer — while using brewery-grade safety and sanitation measures on all deliveries — he’s advocating for direct assistance for small businesses in the form of payroll credits and sales tax forgiveness.

Dantzler discussed those needs, while also providing a view from the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis in New York City, during a video interview with Brewbound editor Justin Kendall.

Look for additional video interviews in the coming days and weeks on how the beer industry is adjusting to this unprecedented challenge.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 3+4, 2020

Early Registration Open
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020

New York, NY ● June 12th, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)

Orlando, Florida ● Oct. 6, 2020

Register Now
Brew Talks Denver 2020 (GABF)
Brew Talks Denver 2020 (GABF)

Denver, CO ● Sept. 25, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.