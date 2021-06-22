Toppling Goliath Expands Distribution to New Hampshire & Maine

DECORAH, Iowa – Craft brew enthusiasts have and continue traveling from all across the globe to experience the award-winning barrel-aged stouts and IPAs Toppling Goliath is famed for. Albeit the trip to Toppling Goliath Brewery, in rural Iowa, has helped to cultivate the brand’s affinity shared by legions of enthusiasts, beer connoisseurs in New Hampshire and Maine can now enjoy Toppling Goliath brews closer to home.

Toppling Goliath is thrilled to announce the expansion of distribution in partnership with Vacationland Distributors to New Hampshire and Maine, expanding their distribution footprint to a total of 32 states. “Toppling Goliath is overjoyed to join forces with Vacationland Distributors and “topple” the New Hampshire and Maine beer scene. Both states offer a great beer scene for us to become a part of thanks to our partnership with Vacationland,” said Clark Lewey, Owner of Toppling Goliath.

Through this distribution alliance with Vacationland, Toppling Goliath will be available in both markets mid-to-late summer. “We are incredibly humbled and honored to be partnering with the amazing team at Toppling Goliath to bring their world-class beers to Maine and New Hampshire. We have been huge fans of Toppling Goliath for years! It is very exciting to be joining forces with another brewery that aligns so closely with our business ethos and beliefs,” said John Squadrito, Co-Owner of Vacationland Distributors.

For More Information:

https://www.tgbrews.com