Toppling Goliath Expands Distribution to Central Florida

DECORAH, Iowa — Toppling Goliath Brewing Company and Sunshine State Distributing, are excited to announce the partnership for distribution of the Toppling Goliath portfolio in Central Florida. Toppling Goliath will start this partnership with its first shipment of beer this week. That shipment will include Pseudo Sue, Dorothy’s, Pompeii, Golden Nugget, Hopsmack!, Gamma, Gamma Ray!, Galaxy Dry Hopped Pseudo Sue, Mosaic Dry Hopped Pseudo Sue and Supa’ Sumo.

“Toppling Goliath is coveted by craft beer lovers worldwide. Floridians have been clamoring for their beers for years. We are excited to bring them to Central Florida. Their commitment to not only craft but to Independence makes this a great fit for us,” said Joe Martin of Sunshine State Distributing.

Toppling Goliath Brewing Company was founded in beautiful Decorah, Iowa in 2009 as a home-brew operation. In less than a decade, it has been named number 15 of the top 100 breweries in the world and makes the number one beer in the world according to Ratebeer. Shining in the categories of hop forward IPAs and flavorful barrel-aged stouts, Toppling Goliath has over 35 beers in its ever-growing portfolio and delights in experimenting with new ingredients.

When asked about this new partnership, president Clark Lewey said, “Sunshine State Distribution has shown us they are the right team to make an impact in central Florida with our brand and we can’t wait to start a long partnership with them and new customers.” Toppling Goliath is now distributing into 17 states and has opened a brand new 100-barrel system brewery and a two-story taproom in Decorah, Iowa.

About Sunshine State Distributing

Founded in 2016, Sunshine State Distributing is an independently owned craft beer distributor headquartered in Orlando, Florida. With a growing portfolio of craft breweries, Sunshine State is a full-service craft beer distributor that works collaboratively with breweries to grow their brands. An extensive background in the alcohol beverage industry allows the Sunshine State team to act as an extension of their brewery partners to customize promotions, educate consumers and drive sales of exceptional and innovative products. Learn more about Sunshine State Distributing at sunshinestatedistributing.com.