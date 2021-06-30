Toppling Goliath Expands Distribution in CA

Decorah, IA – Craft brew enthusiasts have and continue traveling from all across the globe to experience the award-winning barrel-aged stouts and IPAs from Toppling Goliath. Vested in Decorah’s nationally renowned limestone bluffs and outdoor recreation community, the location destination has helped cultivate the brand’s affinity shared by coteries of connoisseurs. However, enthusiasts across the state of California can now enjoy Toppling Goliath beers closer to home with distribution expansion into the Northern California-Bay area.

The exciting expansion is made possible with the brewery’s newest addition to their distribution partners, Delta Pacific Beverage. With distribution footprints already in 19 California counties, Toppling Goliath will now distribute their renowned brews to an additional 16 counties. “We’re overjoyed to continue growing and expanding our distribution footprint in California. In addition to the expansion, our partnership with Delta Pacific is significant from the perspective of a consistent vision shared  – provide a world class customer experience through our beer and how we service our customers,” said Clark Lewey, Founder and Owner of Toppling Goliath.

The Northern-California Bay area can expect to see Toppling Goliath beer on shelves by mid-to-late summer. “We’re all very excited to work with the Toppling Goliath team. [We’re] looking forward to bringing their beautifully crafted beers to the Central Valley and Bay Area,” said Tommy Cantu, General Sales Manager of Delta Pacific Beverage.

https://www.tgbrews.com

