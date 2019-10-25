Tivoli Brewing Company to Release 2 Veteran Crafted Beers

DENVER — Tivoli Brewing Company has announced the brewing and release of two special Veteran’s Day beers. The release date and time will be November 12, 2019 at 5 p.m. Each beer was collaborated and brewed with Veterans and Active Service-members employed with Tivoli Brewing Company.

Tivoli Brewing Co. is Colorado’s oldest brewery, originally established in 1859 and re-established on Auraria Campus in August, 2015. Tivoli produces some of Colorado’s oldest beer recipes as well as new, innovative recipes at its original brewery site.

Tivoli Brewing Co.’s Brew Team employs two Servicemen currently. Chris Thibodeau is an Air Force Veteran (active duty 1986 – 2009) who completed his education with MSU Denver’s Beer Industry Program May 2019. His collaboration with Kyle Warren, who joined the Army National Guard in 2013 and is still serving as an E5, Sergeant and a student in the MSU Denver Beer Industry Program, produced Liquid Courage. This Colorado Common was barrel aged in Laws Rye Whiskey barrels, yielding subtle fruity esters and roasty malt with a touch of heat to round it out. In the true spirit of camaraderie, Dr. Ethan Tsai, a Professor in MSU Denver’s Beer Industry Program, and Todd Bellmyer, a Tivoli Brewer, equaled the valiant cause by brewing Valkyrie Vision Braggot; a 10.8% style with a rich, citrusy, and piney aroma that compliments the fruitiness of the yeast and the dry, floral character of the fermented honey.

Tivoli Brewing Co. and its team are thrilled to share these very special beers in a celebration honoring those who have and are still serving our country with honor. Tivoli will be donating a portion of proceeds from each pint sold back to MSU Denver’s Veteran and Military Student Emergency Scholarship Fund.

