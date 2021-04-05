Tieton Cider Works Releases Blueberry Cider in 19.2 Oz. Cans

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

Yakima, Wash. — Tieton Cider Works brings you a Blueberry cider sown from Washington’s rich volcanic soils, a blast of juicy blueberries blended in this cider will surely awaken all your senses! A sweet blend of berries with tangy apples makes for a thirst-quenching combination!

Production of the 19.2oz can was intended to satisfy many of our adventure seeking consumers along with those looking for an easy-to-drink beverage on the go. It’s all about enjoying more cider in more places for us this year!

With Washington state as the nations #1 producer of both organic and conventionally grown blueberries we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to offer another fruit forward cider highlighting this antioxidant loaded berry. As Marcus Robert, our cidermaker and co-owner put’s it, “we try to be true to our roots by representing the farms that grow all this great fruit. Blueberry is just another example of the abundance of agriculture in our part of the country.”

Available now in 19.2oz cans, 1/6 bbl and 1/2 bbl kegs to distributors throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho, California, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada and Arizona. To find our Blueberry can near you, head to Tieton Cider Works ‘Cider Finder’ page or get it shipped directly to your door, we currently ship to 38 states!

For more information: https://tietonciderworks.com/shopping/

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Brewbound Podcast
04/08 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Frontlines
04/15 - Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Podcast
04/22 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Data Club w/ IRI's Boris Oglesby
04/29 - Brewbound Data Club w/ IRI's Boris Oglesby
Rewatch Recent Videos
Rewatch Recent Videos
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.