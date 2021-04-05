Tieton Cider Works Releases Blueberry Cider in 19.2 Oz. Cans

Yakima, Wash. — Tieton Cider Works brings you a Blueberry cider sown from Washington’s rich volcanic soils, a blast of juicy blueberries blended in this cider will surely awaken all your senses! A sweet blend of berries with tangy apples makes for a thirst-quenching combination!

Production of the 19.2oz can was intended to satisfy many of our adventure seeking consumers along with those looking for an easy-to-drink beverage on the go. It’s all about enjoying more cider in more places for us this year!

With Washington state as the nations #1 producer of both organic and conventionally grown blueberries we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to offer another fruit forward cider highlighting this antioxidant loaded berry. As Marcus Robert, our cidermaker and co-owner put’s it, “we try to be true to our roots by representing the farms that grow all this great fruit. Blueberry is just another example of the abundance of agriculture in our part of the country.”

Available now in 19.2oz cans, 1/6 bbl and 1/2 bbl kegs to distributors throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho, California, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada and Arizona. To find our Blueberry can near you, head to Tieton Cider Works ‘Cider Finder’ page or get it shipped directly to your door, we currently ship to 38 states!

For more information: https://tietonciderworks.com/shopping/