Threes Brewing Releases New Can Conditioned Spelt Saison

BROOKLYN, New York – Threes Brewing has released a can-conditioned rendition of Closer To The Point, a portfolio Spelt Saison. The spelt used was sourced from Thrall Family Malt in Windsor, Connecticut, which is consistent with the tradition of using local grains in Saison, and with Threes’ passion for working with small farms.

This can-conditioned release is characterized by smaller, more effervescent bubbles compared to its bottled counterpart, and possesses notes of peach leaves, white pepper, and proofing bread dough. Complex layers of flavor make this beer exciting, while maintaining its refreshing and easy-drinking characteristics.

Head Brewer Matt Levy calls this version of Closer To The Point “the ultimate spring beer.”

For More Information:

https://shop.threesbrewing.com/