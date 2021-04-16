Threes Brewing Releases Fool’s Errand

Acclaimed Brooklyn-Based Brewery Brings Back Double IPA

Brooklyn, N.Y. — Threes Brewing brings back Fool’s Errand Double IPA with a refreshed hop bill that features hand-selected Citra, Simcoe, Mosaic, and Amarillo sourced from the Pacific Northwest. It’s a classic 100% American-hopped Double IPA with an extra creamy presentation, thanks to the addition of oat malt and flaked oats.

“Fans of our flagship IPA will surely appreciate this particular batch of Fool’s Errand.” said Head Brewer Matt Levy. “It’s like a souped up version of Logical Conclusion, with an additional resinous, lemon citrus character.”

ABOUT THREES BREWING

Threes Brewing is a Brooklyn-based brewery known for crafting approachable beers that balance simplicity and complexity, with a focus on lagers, hop-forward American ales, and mixed culture beers. Having brewed over 250 beers spanning a wide variety of styles, in both 2017 and 2018 Threes beat hundreds of entries from across New York State in a blind taste test to win Best Overall Beer at the statewide Craft Beer Competition, first for their signature Pilsner Vliet and the following year for their Grisette, Passing Time. In 2019, flagship beer Logical Conclusion won the Gold Medal for Hazy IPA, the most competitive category. Threes Brewing owns and operates two Brooklyn locations, a non-traditional taproom in Gowanus and a more intimate bar in Greenpoint, along with a seasonal outpost on Governors Island, and new tap room and bottle shop in Huntington, Long Island. They are proud to have been named the “Best Brewery and Beer Bar” in NYC by bon appétit magazine. In April 2020, Threes launched Threes To You, a direct-to-consumer beer delivery company.

For more information: https://shop.threesbrewing.com/collections/hoppy-american-ale/products/fools-errand-dipa-4-pack