Threes Brewing Announces Summer of Pils Festival

BROOKLYN, N.Y.— Threes is kicking off peak lager drinking season with Summer of Pils, a week-long festival in New York City celebrating one of our brewery’s beloved styles.

When Threes launched Vliet eight years ago in 2015, the ambition was to pay homage to the quintessential German Pilsner in all of its elegant simplicity. The proposition took off, catapulting Vliet to category leadership. The blue waves of the Vliet label have become a beacon for the potential of premium craft pilsner, and Threes has since released hundreds of lagers whose labels all bear the signature waves.

Threes is just one establishment who has been beating the drum of pilsner and lager. To that end, the Summer of Pils programs feature brewery friends dedicated to the craft of pilsner, proprietors of celebrated New York City bars, distinguished suppliers, and other industry experts. Summer of Pils is produced in partnership with Punch, an award-winning media brand dedicated to drinking and drinking culture, and Jack’s Abby, an early innovator in the lager category.

From pouring parties to panel discussions, the Summer of Pils events were designed as gatherings to talk, taste, and toast pilsner’s praises. The festival runs from June 2 to June 9, 2023 and include the following events, among others:

An kickoff party on Governors Island featuring live music, food specials from The Meat Hook, outdoor activities and draft beer specials

Two panel discussions about the craft and culture of pilsner featuring representatives from Threes Brewing, Jack’s Abby, Halfway Crooks, Bearded Iris, and Human Robot Brewing, among other special guests

An oyster shucking class led by Greenpoint Fish & Lobster featuring Dreams of Yesterday Oyster Pilsner

A Czech Pilsner Pouring Party featuring two new Czech beer collaborations on Lukr sidepull faucets

An Italian Pilsner Night with Birrificio Italiano

Menu features and specials at various bars and restaurants across New York City

“‘Summer of Pils’ is a phrase, at times a hashtag, that we as a brewery have been using for years. This festival is our way of not only making it official, but bringing it to life” says Cindy Chen, Director of Marketing, Threes Brewing. “Summer of Pils is about more than pilsner itself. It’s about coming together during one of our favorite seasons, sharing our passion for the beer we love and enjoying everything that pairs with it – excellent craftsmanship, delicious food, great company and community.”

For those who can’t make it to New York City for the festivities, there will also be several exciting beers released during the week and throughout the summer which will be sold in stores and in Threes’ online beer shop. Among these are a brand new collaboration with Halfway Crooks featuring HVG Hops, a leading supplier of German hops; Dreams of Yesterday, a pilsner brewed with oyster shells benefitting Billion Oyster Project; and Super Vliet, a dry-hopped, krausened version of Threes’ marquee pilsner.

About Threes Brewing

Threes Brewing is a Brooklyn-based brewery known for crafting approachable beers that balance simplicity and complexity, with a focus on lagers, hop-forward American ales, and mixed culture beers. Creativity and respect for the craft of brewing are among their guiding principles. They have won several awards in the New York State Craft Beer Competition, including two Best Overall Beer awards, and have been featured in The New Yorker, Bon Appetit, and The Infatuation.

Threes Brewing operates five locations throughout New York, including its flagship brewery in Gowanus, Brooklyn, a sister bar and event space in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, a seasonal bar on Governors Island in the New York Harbor, and beer shops in Huntington, Long Island and in the newly renovated Moynihan Train Hall in Midtown Manhattan.

For More Information:

https://www.summerofpils.com/