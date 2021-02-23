Three Weavers Releases It’s Blursday Rosé Sour

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Three Weavers announces the seasonal release of It’s Blursday, a 5.5% ABV Rosé Sour designed for whatever day this is. It’s Blursday is now available at Three Weavers’ Inglewood taproom and at select California beer sellers in 4-packs of 16 oz. cans.

In a world where blursday is the norm, Three Weavers could think of nothing better than this tart, fizzy, rosé-inspired beer to enjoy all blursday long. The Three Weavers brewing team combined a lacto souring technique with additions of cranberry, tart cherry, raspberry and passion fruit for their color and tart flavor properties.

Brewmaster Alexandra Nowell explained, “The healthy additions of fruit purees during fermentation give the beer its deep pink color. Raspberry is a common flavor descriptor of rosé wines, and it builds upon the ester content of the beer. Then we dose in passion fruit because in small amounts, it provides thiol compounds that translate into tropical characters found in wines – and in our beer.”

With a dry body and restrained acidity, combined with juicy fruit flavors, It’s Blursday might make you wonder if you’re actually drinking a beer.

“It bridges the gap between beer and wine, and truly illustrates where two beverages, often perceived as opposites, are maybe not so different after all,” said Nowell. “A lot of thought went into the development of It’s Blursday to execute a wine-forward beer without using any grapes.”

It’s Blursday Rosé Sour is now available at Three Weavers’ Inglewood taproom and at select California craft beer sellers. Direct questions and sample requests to Lauren Carroll at lcarroll@threeweavers.la.

About Three Weavers

Three Weavers Brewing Company is an independent craft brewery with a mission to build a positive sense of community through the collective passion for craft beer. Founded by Lynne Weaver in 2013, Three Weavers is one of the largest independent craft breweries in Los Angeles County and currently expanding production and distribution on the West Coast. Led by award-winning Brewmaster, Alexandra Nowell, Three Weavers craft beers have received critical International acclaim, winning a World Beer Cup Gold Medal in 2016, a GABF Silver Medal in 2017, a European Beer Star Bronze in 2017, and the Australian International Beer Awards Best IPA and Champion International Beer in 2018. Three Weavers is proudly brewed in Inglewood, California.