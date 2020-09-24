Three Weavers Brewing Company Releases Juicy Expat Hazy IPA

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Three Weavers Brewing Company announces the release of Juicy Expat Hazy India Pale Ale, a juicy new take on their flagship brew, Expatriate IPA. Juicy Expat is available in Three Weavers’ Inglewood taproom, and on shelves at select California retailers starting now. See taproom delivery and pickup options here.

Three Weavers Brewing Company began brewing Expatriate IPA in 2013. The bright, tropical, fruit-laden beer carries notes of mango, pineapple and strawberry, and culminates in a resinous, dank finish synonymous with the West Coast IPA style. Expatriate IPA is a favorite of Three Weavers staff and taproom visitors alike.

Expatriate is Three Weavers’ superhero flagship and now it’s gaining a juicy sidekick. In this twist on the beloved West Coast IPA, berry and tropical fruit aromatics are taken to new heights. With cutting-edge American hops balanced by raw wheat and malted oats, Juicy Expat (6.5% ABV) tastes like home, but hazier.

Find Juicy Expat Hazy India Pale Ale at the Inglewood Taproom, or at select California craft beer sellers. Check out Three Weavers’ newly designed website for local pickup or delivery options, or contact Lauren Carroll with questions at lcarroll@threeweavers.la.

About Three Weavers

Three Weavers Brewing Company is an independent craft brewery with a mission to build a positive sense of community through the collective passion for craft beer. Founded by Lynne Weaver in 2013, Three Weavers is one of the largest independent craft breweries in Los Angeles County and currently expanding production and distribution on the West Coast. Led by award-winning Brewmaster, Alexandra Nowell, Three Weavers craft beers have received critical International acclaim, winning a World Beer Cup Gold Medal in 2016, a GABF Silver Medal in 2017, a European Beer Star Bronze in 2017, and the Australian International Beer Awards Best IPA and Champion International Beer in 2018. Three Weavers is proudly brewed in Inglewood, California.