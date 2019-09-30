Three Weavers Brewing Company Announces Return of Blood Junkie Imperial Red IPA

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Three Weavers Brewing Company announces the return of Blood Junkie Imperial Red Ale (8.7% ABV). The seasonal, ruby-hued brew, which perfectly balances hop aroma, bitterness and malty sweetness, will be released on draft and in 16 oz. cans on Sept. 23 in their Inglewood taproom, with limited distribution to follow.

“Our beloved imperial red is a modern West Coast beer through and through,” said Three Weavers’ Brewmaster, Alexandra Nowell. “It’s super hoppy with a dry finish. The aroma is bright and heavy with grapefruit, berry and fruity crystal malts leading the charge, and then lingering with notes of bright pine resin. The bitterness is assertive, but very well balanced and the color is a deep red.”

Blood Junkie Imperial Red Ale is built on a grain base of two-row barley and a healthy dose of British crystal malts for color and body. It’s dry-hopped to the hilt with a combination of Mosaic, Simcoe, Ekuanot and Chinook hops, giving it a bright, tropical hop character and a distinctly West Coast spin on the imperial red style. The beer earned a gold medal at the 2016 World Beer Cup.

The animus for Blood Junkie came about in 2014 when the Three Weavers crew and their neighbors at the time, Prosthetic Records, discovered a mutual love of both metal and beer. This beer demands a soundtrack, and Three Weavers’ resident metalhead, Chris Gonzales, advises pairing the heavily hopped imperial red with the following songs: Behemoth’s “Alas, Lord is Upon Me,” Animosity’s “You Can’t Win” and Meshuggah’s “Do Not Look Down.” The distinct can art was created by London-based artist Dan Mumford.

Look for Blood Junkie Imperial Red Ale at Three Weavers’ Inglewood taproom starting Sept. 23, with availability at select Northern California craft beer sellers to follow.

About Three Weavers

Three Weavers Brewing Company is an independent craft brewery with a mission to build a positive sense of community through the collective passion for craft beer. Founded by Lynne Weaver in 2013, Three Weavers is one of the largest independent craft breweries in Los Angeles County and currently expanding production and distribution on the West Coast. Led by award-winning Brewmaster, Alexandra Nowell, Three Weavers craft beers have received critical International acclaim, winning a World Beer Cup Gold Medal in 2016, a GABF Silver Medal in 2017, a European Beer Star Bronze in 2017, and the Australian International Beer Awards Best IPA and Champion International Beer in 2018. Three Weavers is proudly brewed in Inglewood, California.