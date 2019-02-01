Three Weavers and Cigar City Brewing Add Distribution in Northern California

LONGMONT, Colo. — San Francisco throws down a sudsy celebration during Beer Week, Feb. 1-10, during which CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective members Three Weavers Brewing Company, Cigar City Brewing and Oskar Blues Brewery, alongside the Can’d Aid Foundation, will appear at interactive craft beer-centric events all over town. San Francisco Beer Week marks an expansion of distribution into Northern California for Three Weavers Brewing and Cigar City Brewing.

Variety Pack of Events

Brewmasters Alexandra Nowell from Three Weavers Brewing and Wayne Wambles from Cigar City Brewing will visit some of San Francisco’s best sports bars, haunts and watering holes starting Feb. 8 at noon with a CANarchy tap takeover and lunch with the brewers at Connecticut Yankee. Later that day, the brewers migrate to Cockscomb for happy hour at 5 p.m.

On Saturday, Feb. 9, join the brewers for beers and brunch at The Front Porch from 10am to 2:30 p.m. Across the street, CANarchy beers will be featured at Rock Bar starting at 3 p.m. Then mosey over to The Knockout at 5 p.m. for live music by Lars Finberg, Peacers, Sarah Bethe Nelson and SPVD.

Three Weavers Events

Three Weavers Brewing, from Inglewood, California, will participate in several unique events during San Francisco Beer Week starting Feb. 3 with their attendance at Big Beer Brunch at 21st Amendment Brewery at 10:30 a.m. Brewers from four breweries, including Nowell, will select their favorite strong beers to pair with brunch creations by 21st Amendment’s Head Chef.

At Mission Cheese on Feb. 7, Nowell will participate in the Mash the Patriarchy beer and cheese pairing event alongside other female brewers from noon to 9 p.m.

The evening of Feb. 7, Three Weavers Brewing will attend SoCal Night at the Toronado Pub at 5 p.m.

The Can’d Aid Foundation

All week long, $1 from each case of CANarchy beer sold will help provide San Francisco youth with skateboards and musical instruments via CANarchy’s non-profit partner, the Can’d Aid Foundation.

Can’d Aid will host several charitable events during Beer Week, starting at 1:20 p.m. on Feb. 8 with an instrument donation to Tenderloin Community Elementary School. Grammy award-winning Steep Canyon Rangers will join Can’d Aid for the donation and treat the students to a few songs and a music workshop. Later that evening, the band performs at Great American Music Hall at 8 p.m., with $1 per ticket benefitting Can’d Aid. Select CANarchy beers will be available at the venue.

The week’s do-goodery culminates in a tap takeover and community skateboard build at 2pm at the Emporium on Feb. 10. Can’d Aid will then donate the skateboards and helmets to the entire fourth and fifth grades at John Muir Elementary, a San Francisco Title I school, on Feb. 11 at 9 a.m.

During San Francisco Beer Week, craft beer lovers can hang out with CANarchy brewers, try great beers, groove to live music and do good in the community. See the full schedule below or contact kingram@canarchy.beer for more information.

The Full Schedule

Feb. 3: Three Weavers at 21st Amendment Brewery’s Big Beer Brunch, 10:30 a.m.

Feb. 7: Three Weavers at Mash the Patriarchy beer and cheese pairing at Mission Cheese, noon to 9 p.m.

Feb. 7: Three Weavers at SoCal Night at Toronado Pub, 5 p.m.

Feb. 8: Tap takeover and lunch with the brewers at Connecticut Yankee starting at noon

Feb. 8: Can’d Aid instrument donation and music workshop at Tenderloin Elementary, 1:20 p.m.

Feb. 8: Happy Hour with the brewers at Cockscomb, 5 p.m.

Feb. 8: Steep Canyon Rangers at Great American Music Hall, 8pm, $1 from each ticket benefits Can’d Aid

Feb. 9: Live music at Knockout starting at 5 p.m.

Feb. 10: Can’d Aid skateboard build and tap takeover at Emporium, 2 p.m.

Feb. 11: Can’d aid skateboard donation to John Muir Elementary, 9 a.m.

About Three Weavers Brewing Company

Three Weavers Brewing Company is an independent craft brewery with a mission to build a positive sense of community through the collective passion for craft beer. Founded by Lynne Weaver in 2013, Three Weavers is one of the largest independent craft breweries in Los Angeles County and currently expanding production and distribution on the West Coast. Led by award-winning Brewmaster, Alexandra Nowell, Three Weavers craft beers have received critical International acclaim, winning a World Beer Cup Gold Medal in 2016, a GABF Silver Medal in 2017, a European Beer Star Bronze in 2017 and the Australian International Beer Awards Best IPA and Champion International Beer in 2018. Three Weavers is proudly brewed in Inglewood, California. For more information, visit www.threeweavers.la

About Cigar City Brewing

Cigar City Brewing, makers of Jai Alai IPA and Hunahpu’s Imperial Stout, was founded in 2009 by Joey Redner with the goal of creating world-class beer that reflected the flavors and history of the Tampa Bay region. This unique approach has resonated with local and national markets and the brewery has quickly grown to produce over 140,000 barrels of beer annually. Accolades have poured in since the brewery’s inception, including appearances on ratebeer.com’s Top 10 Breweries Worldwide six times. Cigar City Brewing is a key partner in CANarchy, a craft brewing collective that represents the largest canned craft beer supplier in the country.

About Can’d Aid Foundation

CAN’d Aid is all about spreading people powered do-goodery through Towns, Tunes, Treads + Trails and Love Yur Mama efforts nationwide. Since its inception in 2013, more than 1.5 million cans of water have been shipped post-disaster, over 2,500 bikes have been built for underprivileged youth, 1,000 instruments have been donated and the equivalent of 33 million cans recycled. To donate, join the do-goodery or find out more, please visit candaid.org.

About Canarchy Craft Brewery Collective

Founded in 2015, CANarchy is a disruptive collective of like-minded brewers dedicated to bringing high-quality, innovative flavors to drinkers in the name of independent craft beer. The portfolio of craft breweries, partially funded by Fireman Capital Partners, includes Oskar Blues Brewery, Perrin Brewing Company, Cigar City Brewing, Squatters Craft Beers and Wasatch Brewery, Deep Ellum Brewing Company and Three Weavers Brewing Company. CANarchy was ranked number nine on the BA’s list of the 2017 Top 50 U.S. Craft Brewers as ranked by sales volume. The platform brewed 359,000 bbls in 2017, reaching all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C. and parts of 17 countries spanning five continents. In 2018, CANarchy was named “Brewery of the Year” by Brewbound; and collective member Cigar City Brewing grew by more than 60 percent, making it the fastest growing Top 50 Craft Brewery of the year. City Brewing’s Jai Alai and Oskar Blues Brewery’s Dale’s Pale Ale are currently the number two and number four sold craft can 6-packs in Total U.S. Multi-Outlet and Convenience.