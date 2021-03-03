Thompson Island Works with Brewmaster Jimmy Valm on New Beer Recipes

REHOBOTH BEACH, DEL. — Two of the chefs at Thompson Island Brewing have collaborated with Brewmaster Jimmy Valm to create their own beer recipes.

“Great beer ideas come from all over the company,” said Matt Patton, director of operations for SoDel Concepts, which owns Thompson Island Brewing Company and 11 other coastal Delaware restaurants.

Head Chef Lou Ortiz crafted “Waiting for Summer,” a Guava Double IPA inspired by the way his family practiced hospitality: Guests visiting his home were often treated to toast with guava as a snack. He started with the maltier base of the Double IPA and contrasted the bitterness with the sweetness of the guava.

Chef Joe Charles, on the other hand, took his inspiration from seasonal ingredients and created “Rogue Wave,” a Thai Basil Witbier. A fluffy mouthfeel is complemented by the herbs and spices for the perfect Spring beverage.

“Our chefs have knowledge of uncommon ingredients that work perfectly when combined with beer,” explained Patton, who oversees the hospitality company’s beer program. “These beers are unique and unlike anything we’ve brewed yet.”

Waiting for Summer is currently available on draft and in cans. Rogue Wave will release the first week in March. Visit thompsonislandbrewing.com for more information.

All SoDel Concepts establishments are open with dine-in and takeout service. Visit sodelconcepts.com for a list of the restaurants.

About SoDel Concepts

Based in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, SoDel Concepts is a multifaceted, award-winning hospitality group with 12 coastal restaurants: Fish On and Matt’s Fish Camp in Lewes; The Clubhouse at Baywood in Millsboro; Crust & Craft, Bluecoast Seafood Grill + Raw Bar, Thompson Island Brewing Company and Lupo Italian Kitchen in Rehoboth; Matt’s Fish Camp and Bluecoast Seafood Grill + Raw Bar in Bethany Beach; NorthEast Seafood Kitchen in Ocean View; and Catch 54 and Papa Grande’s Coastal Taqueria in Fenwick Island.

SoDel Concepts’ divisions include Haley/Kammerer, a hospitality consulting firm, and Highwater Management, a hospitality management company, and SoDel Films, Matt’s Homemade Soda Co., a line of artisanal sodas, and SoDel Salts, a line of chef-inspired gourmet seasonings.

Chef Matt Haley, the recipient of the James Beard Foundation’s 2014 Humanitarian of the Year Award, founded SoDel Concepts in 2004. After his death in 2014, Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts, started the SoDel Cares Fund in his honor. The nonprofit supports local organizations that assist children, at-risk youth and adults, and the elderly. SoDel Care’s primary mission is to contribute in a positive way to the communities in which SoDel Concepts does business. For additional information, visit sodelconcepts.com.

For More Information:

https://thompsonislandbrewing.com/