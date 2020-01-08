Thompson Island Brewing Company Releases Little Friday Helles Lager

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Thompson Island Brewing Company in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, announced the recent release of Little Friday Helles Lager, which was inspired by the new restaurant’s German-made brewhouse system.

“Little Friday is the kind of crowd-pleaser that will satisfy your everyday beer lover, but the complex flavor will also meet the craft beer aficionado’s expectations,” Valm said. “A beer like this is only possible with great German ingredients, a state-of-the-art brewhouse and patience.”

Before the brewpub opened, Valm and Matt Patton, a Certified Cicerone and director of operations, took a trip to Germany to visit BrauKon, which made the gleaming equipment that’s visible from the restaurant’s nearly floor-to-ceiling windows.

Little Friday is a clean, crisp Bavarian-style pale lager made with a touch of German Munich and Caramel malts, Valm said. The base is a German Pilsner malt, which adds a slight biscuit note. The crisp malt character provides the beer’s backbone.

A variety of Noble hops gives Little Friday a complexity. Hallertau Tradition and Saaz hops form the base, and Hallertau Hersbrucker is a late-kettle addition.

“Little Friday has a lovely spicy and slightly floral note—a must-have for a proper Munich Helles,” Valm said.

What’s with the name? In Germany, “Little Friday” is the nickname for Thursday, much like Wednesday is “Hump Day” in the United States.

“On Little Friday, Germans are looking forward to the weekend,” the brewmaster said. “Our beer is so light and refreshing that it makes every day a ‘Little Friday.’”

Little Friday—available on draft, in cans and in growlers—showcases a great brewer, top-of-the-line equipment and high-quality ingredients, said Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts, which owns Thompson Island Brewing Company and 11 other coastal Delaware restaurants.

“It’s the perfect marriage,” he said. “We are really excited about the beer that Jimmy is producing, and we look forward to every new batch.”

Thompson Island Brewing Company is starting 2020 with a busy release schedule that includes:

Fresh Fruit Smoothie Ale, made with passionfruit, mango and a touch of tangerine (Jan. 4)

Wave Check Session Belgian Ale (Jan. 4)

Maximum Effort Triple IPA (Jan. 11)

For information about SoDel Concepts, visit sodelconcepts.com.

About SoDel Concepts

Based in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, SoDel Concepts is a multifaceted, award-winning hospitality group with 11 coastal restaurants: Fish On and Matt’s Fish Camp in Lewes; The Clubhouse at Baywood in Millsboro; Crust & Craft, Bluecoast Seafood Grill + Raw Bar, Thompson Island Brewing Company and Lupo Italian Kitchen in Rehoboth; Matt’s Fish Camp and Bluecoast Seafood Grill + Raw Bar in Bethany Beach; NorthEast Seafood Kitchen in Ocean View; and Catch 54 and Papa Grande’s Coastal Taqueria in Fenwick Island. SoDel Concepts’ divisions include Haley/Kammerer, a hospitality consulting firm, and Highwater Management, a hospitality management company, as well as SoDel Films, Matt’s Homemade Soda Co., a line of artisanal sodas, and SoDel Salts, a line of chef-inspired gourmet seasonings. Chef Matt Haley, the recipient of the James Beard Foundation’s 2014 Humanitarian of the Year Award, founded SoDel Concepts in 2004. After his death in 2014, Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts, started the SoDel Cares Fund in his honor. The nonprofit supports local organizations that assist children, at-risk youth and adults, and the elderly. SoDel Care’s primary mission is to contribute in a positive way to the communities in which SoDel Concepts does business. For additional information, visit sodelconcepts.com.