Thirsty Monk Offers To-Go Service In Asheville During Bar Closure; Closes Denver And Portland Locations In Response To COVID-19

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

Asheville, N.C. — With the heaviest of hearts, Thirsty Monk will adjust service at some Asheville locations through the weekend and discontinue service in Denver and Portland in response to COVID-19. Thirsty Monk will reduce service to pickup and to-go orders only at its Biltmore Park and Downtown Asheville locations.

Orders will be call-in and walkup for the immediate time, and a new online ordering portal. The company promises to diligently sterilize and clean these locations to keep everyone safe.In addition to Thirsty Monk Brewery cans and bottles and food, these locations will also honor and support fellow Asheville breweries with a mixed 4-pack of rotating Asheville beer from other breweries.

“Over the years Thirsty Monk helped introduce many of our Asheville breweries to the community and we recognize they are also feeling the same pain we are now feeling,” said Thirsty Monk CEO Barry Bialik in a letter to staff.

As developments on this pandemic continue to change the status of all service businesses by the hour, Thirsty Monk urges guests to buy beer, food, and merchandise to-go this weekend while the company still has opportunities to serve guests. In Denver and Portland, Thirsty Monk will discontinue service for the time being. “We will all remain strong and rely on our inner grit to get through this together. And we will. We will grow, we will be stronger, and we will all be wiser people once we are on the other side of this world crisis,” adds Bialik. For ongoing updates on Thirsty Monk’s COVID-19 response, visit monkpub.com.

ABOUT THIRSTY MONK

Founded in 2008, Thirsty Monk Brewery operates a family of tasting rooms (Thirsty Monk Downtown, Thirsty Monk Biltmore Park, 2×4 Brew Pub) and cocktail bars (Monk’s Flask, Top of the Monk) in Asheville, North Carolina, Denver, Colorado and Portland, Oregon. Thirsty Monk’s award-winning, Belgian-rooted Modern Ales are showcased in the company’s expertly crafted beer-paired food menus and synergistic cocktail ingredients. Find the company online at monkpub.com.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 3+4, 2020

Early Registration Open
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020

New York, NY ● June 12th, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)

Orlando, Florida ● Oct. 6, 2020

Register Now
Brew Talks Denver 2020 (GABF)
Brew Talks Denver 2020 (GABF)

Denver, CO ● Sept. 25, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.