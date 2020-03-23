Thirsty Monk Offers To-Go Service In Asheville During Bar Closure; Closes Denver And Portland Locations In Response To COVID-19

Asheville, N.C. — With the heaviest of hearts, Thirsty Monk will adjust service at some Asheville locations through the weekend and discontinue service in Denver and Portland in response to COVID-19. Thirsty Monk will reduce service to pickup and to-go orders only at its Biltmore Park and Downtown Asheville locations.

Orders will be call-in and walkup for the immediate time, and a new online ordering portal. The company promises to diligently sterilize and clean these locations to keep everyone safe.In addition to Thirsty Monk Brewery cans and bottles and food, these locations will also honor and support fellow Asheville breweries with a mixed 4-pack of rotating Asheville beer from other breweries.

“Over the years Thirsty Monk helped introduce many of our Asheville breweries to the community and we recognize they are also feeling the same pain we are now feeling,” said Thirsty Monk CEO Barry Bialik in a letter to staff.

As developments on this pandemic continue to change the status of all service businesses by the hour, Thirsty Monk urges guests to buy beer, food, and merchandise to-go this weekend while the company still has opportunities to serve guests. In Denver and Portland, Thirsty Monk will discontinue service for the time being. “We will all remain strong and rely on our inner grit to get through this together. And we will. We will grow, we will be stronger, and we will all be wiser people once we are on the other side of this world crisis,” adds Bialik. For ongoing updates on Thirsty Monk’s COVID-19 response, visit monkpub.com.

ABOUT THIRSTY MONK

Founded in 2008, Thirsty Monk Brewery operates a family of tasting rooms (Thirsty Monk Downtown, Thirsty Monk Biltmore Park, 2×4 Brew Pub) and cocktail bars (Monk’s Flask, Top of the Monk) in Asheville, North Carolina, Denver, Colorado and Portland, Oregon. Thirsty Monk’s award-winning, Belgian-rooted Modern Ales are showcased in the company’s expertly crafted beer-paired food menus and synergistic cocktail ingredients. Find the company online at monkpub.com.