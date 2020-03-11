Thirsty Monk Announces Taproom Partnership at Asheville Regional Airport

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — In a partnership with Vino Volo, the award-winning airport wine bar operator and retailer throughout North America, Thirsty Monk Brewery beers will soon be available on draft and to-go at Asheville Regional Airport.

Thirsty Monk will co-brand a comfortable space with local Asheville flair just to the right of the TSA security checkpoint inside the gate area. This traveler lounge will offer beers on tap, packaged beer to-go, and a selection of curated food offerings alongside Vino Volo’s wine program. Current the opening is slated for the end of summer 2020.

More than a year in the making, this is Thirsty Monk’s first partnership with an internationally recognized company, and could serve as a model for partnerships in other cities seeking to further extend local personality into airports.

“When I first reached out to the Asheville Regional Airport about how we could go about opening a Thirsty Monk taproom — their team was so receptive and connected me with Vino Volo,” says Barry Bialik, Thirsty Monk CEO.

“After a year of ideas, discussions, and straight up reality checks, everything is now a go to move forward with the Asheville Regional Airport’s first local brewery taproom and Vino Volo wine bar. I am so proud that our airport staff recognizes the importance of adding local character, and so pleased to have been able to collaborate with Vino Volo’s truly world class team,” says Bialik.

As Asheville Regional Airport grows with new destinations added continually, Thirsty Monk’s partnership with Vino Volo is perfectly poised to host visitors to and from Western North Carolina—taking one of Asheville’s most iconic breweries along with them on their travels.

For more information about Thirsty Monk’s partnership with Vino Volo, contact Emily Hutto at hutto@radcraftbeer.com.

About Thirsty Monk

Founded in 2008, Thirsty Monk Brewery currently operates a family of brewpubs (Thirsty Monk Downtown, Thirsty Monk Biltmore Park, 2×4 Brew Pub) and cocktail bars (Monk’s Flask, Top of the Monk) in Asheville, North Carolina, Denver, Colorado and Portland, Oregon. Thirsty Monk’s award-winning, Belgian-rooted Modern Ales are showcased in the company’s expertly crafted beer-paired food menus and synergistic cocktail ingredients. Find the company online at monkpub.com.

