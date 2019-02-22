Thirsty Monk and Crooked Stave Collaborate on BBR IPA

DENVER — Thirsty Monk, brewer of Belgian-Rooted Modern Ales and operator of world-recognized craft beer and craft cocktail bars, will tap the first of several collaboration beers with Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project. This collaboration, the Brett Brut Rose IPA otherwise known as BBR IPA, is available on draft only while supplies last at Thirsty Monk’s Denver location.

When Crooked Stave owner and founder Chad Yakobson visited Thirsty Monk to taste beers before this collaboration, the Brut IPA was his favorite. Thirsty Monk’s Head Brewer Brian Grace worked at Crooked Stave as head brewer for several years, and he is excited about the opportunity to continue to work with Yakobson and crew.

“We talked about the Brut style and how we both thought that using German hops instead of the typical IPA hops that people are using would lend a more wine-like aroma and make the style more along the lines of what we like to drink,” Grace said. “The hibiscus and rose petals were something that Chad and I have talked about using over the years when I worked at Crooked Stave so we went for it! These additions, along with Hallertau Blanc, Huell Melon, Mandarina Bavaria, Centennial and Amarillo give the beer a pink hue and floral, citrus and berry-like aromas. Naturally, any collaboration with Crooked Stave should include Brettanomyces…. the conversations continued from there and this beer was born.”

BBR is the first of several Thirsty Monk and Crooked Stave collaborations to tap in Denver in coming weeks and months.

About Thirsty Monk

Founded in 2008, Thirsty Monk Brewery currently operates a family of brewpubs in Asheville, North Carolina (Thirsty Monk Downtown Thirsty Monk Biltmore Park and now Monk’s Flask), Denver and Portland, Oregon. Thirsty Monk’s award-winning, modern-rooted Belgian ales are showcased in the company’s expertly-crafted food menus, which include beer style-centric Food Flights and beer-paired burgers. Find the company online at monkpub.com.

About Crooked Stave

Founded in Denver, Colorado in late 2010 as an artisan beer project, Crooked Stave is the culmination of brewmaster and “Brettanomyces Guru” Chad Yakobson’s open source master’s research, The Brettanomyces Project. Crooked Stave’s progressive approach to brewing blends science and art through creativity and passion. The resulting creations, most of which use Brettanomyces yeasts and mature in oak, are beers of extraordinary complexity. The brewery has also started receiving accolades of late for its non-sour beers, specifically its new line of “Private Reserve” barrel-aged Imperial Stouts. Learn more at crookedstave.com.