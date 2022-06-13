Third Space Brewing Launches One In Four, a Collaboration Beer to Raise Awareness for Domestic Violence

This October, Third Space Brewing will release an IPA called One In Four to raise funds and awareness for domestic violence prevention.

One in four women and one in nine men have experienced some form of domestic violence, according to the CDC. “We chose this staggering statistic for the name of the beer to help start conversations within local communities about the prevalence of domestic violence” said Matt Cisz, Lead Brewer at Third Space Brewing and creator of One In Four. “When you lose a family member to domestic violence, all you want to do is find a way to prevent it from happening to anyone else,” shared Cisz.

Third Space Brewing is encouraging breweries across the country to join the effort by brewing the One In Four collaboration beer to be released in October, Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Breweries wishing to join the project may sign up at oneinfour.beer. Third Space Brewing will share the recipe and label artwork with participating breweries. Industry partners Malteurop Malting Company, Yakima Chief Hops and Blue Label Packaging will also join the effort by offering discounts on materials for brewing and packaging One In Four.

Participating breweries are encouraged to donate proceeds to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV) or a local organization of their choosing that supports those who have been affected by domestic violence or intimate partner violence. Third Space Brewing will donate all profits from the sale of its One In Four beer to Sojourner Family Peace Center, the largest nonprofit provider of domestic violence prevention and intervention services in Wisconsin.

“NCADV is honored to partner with Third Space Brewing in launch of One in Four to help raise funds and generate conversations within local communities about domestic violence,” says Ruth M. Glenn, CEO of NCADV. “People who abuse their partners use any tactic they can to control their victims and keep them from leaving.

For the majority of victims, that makes safe escape extremely difficult, and far too many victims are killed by their abusers in that process. Encouraging conversations at local levels about domestic violence and how to best support someone being abused by their partner is a critical step in creating safe options for those being abused. It can, quite literally, help save lives.”

For more details and information on joining the One In Four project, visit oneinfour.beer.

About Third Space Brewing

Third Space Brewing prides itself on brewing high-quality, flavorful, and supremely balanced craft beer in Milwaukee’s historic Menomonee River Valley. Co-founders Kevin Wright and Andy Gehl are long-time friends who have reunited in their hometown to create a craft brewery that welcomes everyone into the craft beer world – you have your home, you have your work, but everyone needs a Third Space.

Third Space Brewing opened in September 2016 and has already won several awards. Third Space has won 4 Great American Beer Festival medals, was named Best New Brewer in Wisconsin by Rate Beer in 2017 and was voted Best Microbrewery in Milwaukee three years in a row in the Shepherd Express Best of Milwaukee competition (2017-2019).

In 2018 Third Space was named one of the 50 fastest growing craft breweries in the country by the Brewers Association. In 2021 Third Space Brewing expanded its distribution to cover the entire state of Wisconsin and was listed as the 4th largest craft beer brand in the state by the Milwaukee Business Journal.

For more information about Third Space Brewing, please visit

thirdspacebrewing.com or reach out to Andy Gehl at 414-909-2337, Ext. 60 or 773- 837-6332 (cell).

About The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence

The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV) envisions a national culture in which we are all safe, empowered and free from domestic violence. Our mission is to lead, mobilize and raise our voices to support efforts that demand a change of conditions that lead to domestic violence such as patriarchy, privilege, racism, sexism, and classism. We are dedicated to supporting survivors, holding offenders accountable and supporting advocates.

For more information about NCADV, visit: www.ncadv.org or reach out to Gretchen Shaw at gshaw@ncadv.org or (303) 839-1852 x 107.