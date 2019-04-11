Third Man Records, Tennessee Brew Works Partner on 2 New Beers

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Brew Works has combined forces with Third Man Records to create two locally-crafted beers, Past∙Present∙Futurist and Pie Town IPA, to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of Jack White’s famed record label.

The beers will be available on Saturday, April 6 at Third Man Record’s sold out 10th Anniversary Celebration featuring performances by The Raconteurs (their first in eight years), Lillie Mae, Craig Brown Band, Teddy & The Rough Riders, The Dirtbombs, The Gories, Detroit Cobras, Quintron & Miss Pussycat, Soledad Brothers and Todd Albright, along with DJ sets by Alison Mosshart, Carla Azar, Joshua Hedley, Dave Buick and others.

“We are honored to collaborate with our ‘Pie Town’ neighbor Third Man Records to celebrate 10 years of their iconic label,” said Christian Spears, president and founder, Tennessee Brew Works.

Past∙Present∙Futurist is an American Blonde Ale (ABV 4.8 percent, IBU 20). This beer is the perfect beer to celebrate 10 years of being in Nashville, as it is brewed with 100 percent Tennessee-grown barley, giving it a full, balanced and uniquely Tennessee flavor. The beer will be available at the 10-year anniversary event and in 12oz bottles at the Tennessee Brew Works’ taproom on Saturday, April 6, starting at 11 a.m. with limited quantity.

Pie Town IPA is a Hazy IPA (ABV 5.3 percent, IBU 30), also brewed with 100 percent Tennessee grown barley and features a blend of Pacific Northwest hops. Flavors of bright tangerine supported by soft grassy notes and followed by subtle floral hints of lavender make this beer a unique addition to this event. Pie Town Hazy IPA will be available in draft only at the 10-year anniversary party and on draft at the Tennessee Brew Works’ taproom, Saturday April 6, starting at 11 a.m. with extremely limited quantity.

About Third Man Records

Third Man Records was launched by Jack White in Detroit, MI in 2001, and in 2009 opened its current Nashville, TN location, which houses a record store, novelties lounge (featuring the Third Man Record Booth), label offices and distribution center, photo studio, and the world’s only live venue with direct-to-acetate recording capabilities. Third Man Records returned to Detroit in November 2015 with its second physical location, Third Man Records Cass Corridor — record store, novelties lounge, in-store performance stage, record booth and vinyl record pressing plant, which you can witness in action through viewing windows in the store, pressing the very records available for purchase. Third Man is an innovator in the world of vinyl records and a boundary pusher in the world of recorded music, aiming to bring tangibility and spontaneity back into the record business and issue releases that leave no doubt in the minds of listeners that music is indeed sacred.

About Tennessee Brew Works

Tennessee Brew Works was founded with a mission to create high quality craft beer that pays homage to the land, traditions and culture of Tennessee. They brew beers using only natural ingredients and source them from local farms whenever possible. Tennessee Brew Works is one-hundred percent owned and operated by folks in Tennessee. They are guided by their motto: “We work hard to create high quality craft beer that makes Tennessee proud. Our culture places importance on family, friends, and community, and we hope you’ll be a part of it.”