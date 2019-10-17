Thimble Island Brewing Company Expands Distribution in Connecticut

BRANFORD, Conn. – Thimble Island Brewing Company is proud to announce that it has entered a partnership with Northeast Beverage to distribute its products throughout the state of Connecticut. Thimble will officially transition distribution over to Northeast Beverage on November 4th, 2019.

“This is an exciting time for Thimble Island Brewing Company. We are pleased to strike a long-term relationship with a trusted partner. This change will allow our organization to continue to grow its market share at a healthy and sustainable rate. Our views and approach to distribution are very much aligned. Northeast is forward thinking and we have the upmost confidence in their ability to expand our brand and provide exceptional service to our customers. In addition, we are very excited that they will be taking on our sales and delivery staff to help expand and promote our brand throughout Connecticut,” Justin Gargano, Founder & CEO

Thimble Island Brewery started in 2010. Today, we have grown to be the largest self-distributing micro-brewery in CT, with nearly 1,800 on and off-premise accounts. We currently offer 6 staple products in draft, bottles and cans, as well as numerous seasonal and specialty products. Our products can be found throughout the state of Connecticut and in our taproom at 16 Business Park Drive in Branford, Ct.